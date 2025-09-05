Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

YouTube TV is offering a hidden $66 discount — here's how to get it

Save up to $66 on your YouTube TV subscription.
By

21 minutes ago

YouTube TV logo on smartphone stock photo (5)
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • A hidden YouTube TV promotion is offering to take $33 off your monthly bill.
  • The promotion lasts for two months, meaning you can save $66.
  • You’ll need to use a web browser to access the promotion.

Earlier this year, YouTube TV raised its subscription price from $72.99 to $82.99. But before this price hike went live, the service offered a six-month-long price lock that allowed users to delay paying that additional $10 per month. While that promotion has expired, there’s a new promotion that users can activate to save some money.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

On YouTube TV, you can find a deal that will save you up to $66 on your subscription. Specifically, the promotion will take $33 off your monthly bill for two months. After a Reddit user (via ZDNET) spotted the promotion, a large number of other users confirmed they had the deal waiting for them as well.

Although the offer will only last for two months, knocking $66 off your subscription would be nice.

How to activate the YouTube TV discount

YouTube TV hasn’t exactly gone out of its way to advertise this promotion. As such, it may be a little tricky to find it on your own. Don’t worry, we’ll tell you exactly how to activate the deal.

Start by opening a web browser and going to YouTube TV. You’ll need to use a browser because the offer apparently won’t appear in the app. Next, you’ll want to go to Settings and click on “Manage,” which will appear next to the Base Plan in the Membership section. If the deal is available, there will be a message explaining that you can pay $49.99 a month for the next two months. After you accept, the $33 off per month discount should be applied.

Did you see this offer waiting for you? Let us know in the comments below.

News
GoogleStreamingYouTube TV
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.