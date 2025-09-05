YouTube TV is offering a hidden $66 discount — here's how to get it

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A hidden YouTube TV promotion is offering to take $33 off your monthly bill.

The promotion lasts for two months, meaning you can save $66.

You’ll need to use a web browser to access the promotion.

Earlier this year, YouTube TV raised its subscription price from $72.99 to $82.99. But before this price hike went live, the service offered a six-month-long price lock that allowed users to delay paying that additional $10 per month. While that promotion has expired, there’s a new promotion that users can activate to save some money.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

On YouTube TV, you can find a deal that will save you up to $66 on your subscription. Specifically, the promotion will take $33 off your monthly bill for two months. After a Reddit user (via ZDNET) spotted the promotion, a large number of other users confirmed they had the deal waiting for them as well.

Although the offer will only last for two months, knocking $66 off your subscription would be nice.

How to activate the YouTube TV discount YouTube TV hasn’t exactly gone out of its way to advertise this promotion. As such, it may be a little tricky to find it on your own. Don’t worry, we’ll tell you exactly how to activate the deal.

Start by opening a web browser and going to YouTube TV. You’ll need to use a browser because the offer apparently won’t appear in the app. Next, you’ll want to go to Settings and click on “Manage,” which will appear next to the Base Plan in the Membership section. If the deal is available, there will be a message explaining that you can pay $49.99 a month for the next two months. After you accept, the $33 off per month discount should be applied.

Did you see this offer waiting for you? Let us know in the comments below.

Follow