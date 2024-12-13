YouTube TV is raising prices, but you may be able to avoid the increase for a while

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube TV subscribers are canceling their subscriptions before the next price hike goes into effect.

The streaming service is reportedly offering a six-month price lock for those who are considering canceling their subscription.

It appears the deal is only being offered to some, not everyone.

Once again, YouTube TV is raising its ever-escalating prices. The base plan is set to go from $72.99/month to $82.99/month in early January. At this point, it’s hard to believe that the service launched at a price of only $35/month in 2017. Expectedly, this has frustrated the service’s user base, many of whom are now considering canceling. To hold on to these customers for a little longer, it looks like YouTube TV has started offering what’s essentially a temporary price lock.

As customers move to cancel their YouTube TV subscriptions in response to the incoming price bump, some members appear to be getting offered an incentive to stay. A few of these subscribers have chimed in on Reddit to report that they were offered a six-month extension that would keep prices at the current rate.

Don’t expect Google to send this deal to you by email. It appears this incentive only pops up near the end of the cancelation process as a last-ditch effort to convince you to stay.

It’s necessary to point out that this deal isn’t showing up for everyone. Regardless, you may still want to try canceling your plan to see if you get offered the incentive. If you plan to keep using the service, this deal could help you save $60 next year.

