Canceled YouTube TV after the Disney blackout? You could have a $60 discount waiting in your inbox

TL;DR YouTube TV is offering subscribers who canceled their subscription during the Disney blackout $60 off their first month back.

It’s unclear how many users are being offered this deal, as some have not yet received the message.

This offer is different from the previous $10 off for six months deal sent out earlier this month.

It was a lengthy holdout, but YouTube TV and Disney finally settled their dispute late last week. Over the course of the standoff, YouTube TV inevitably lost some of its subscribers, but also managed to keep some by offering viewers $20 off their bill. Now, YouTube TV is attempting to lure those who left to come back with a new discount.

YouTube TV subscribers who canceled their subscriptions during the Disney blackout are reporting on Reddit (via 9to5Google) that they have received an email with a new promotional offer. That email is reportedly an invitation to take $60 off your first month’s bill for returning to the platform. If you have received this offer, it means you’d only be paying $22.99 for your first month back after resubscribing to the service.

That sounds like a pretty good deal, especially considering that those who stuck it out only received a $20 credit. However, it’s unclear how widespread this deal is, as some commenters on the Reddit post claim they have not yet seen this email.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the same $60 apology YouTube TV gave out earlier this month. That was a separate deal that gave viewers a $10 monthly credit for the next six months.

