YouTube TV's Disney drama just got some users a $60 apology

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube TV is reportedly offering users a $10 monthly credit for six months following the recent removal of over 20 Disney channels from the platform.

Last week, YouTube promised a $20 credit to affected users.

Not everyone is seeing the new discount, however, and YouTube has not officially informed users about it.

YouTube TV is apparently offering users a $10 monthly credit for six months to compensate for the recent loss of over 20 Disney channels.

According to reports on Reddit, some users are seeing this $10 credit applied to their monthly bills. However, the offer doesn’t seem to apply automatically. Instead, users say you have to log in to the website and click on ‘Manage Base Plan’ to find the discount. It also appears that the discount will expire after the six-month period, and your bill will revert to its original amount thereafter.

Reddit

Moreover, it seems that not all YouTube TV subscribers are receiving the $10 credit. Many users report that the offer doesn’t appear in their accounts, and there’s no sign of any official communication from Google about the discount. It appears the credits are being handed out randomly.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

YouTube removed Disney-owned channels from YouTube TV last week following a recent public fallout with the media house. More than 20 channels from Disney’s network, including multiple ABC, ESPN, and National Geographic channels, were removed from the live TV platform.

At the time, YouTube had stated that if the channels stay off its network for long, it would give users a $20 credit that applies to monthly charges. It’s unclear if the latest $10 credit users are seeing on their bill is part of this compensation or if Google will roll out an additional $20 credit to affected users.

Follow