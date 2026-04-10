YouTube Premium prices just quietly went up in the US

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube is raising US prices for the Individual, Family, and Lite plans without prior formal notice.

The Individual plan increases to $15.99 per month, while the Family plan jumps to $26.99 per month.

Users subscribing on Apple devices face the highest costs, with Individual plans at $20.99 per month and others going even higher.

YouTube last raised prices for YouTube Premium in the US in July 2023, where the individual monthly plan increased from $11.99 to $13.99. It seems YouTube is finally raising prices again in the US, and doing so rather quietly this time.

Multiple users are reporting on Reddit (1, 2, 3) that they’ve received a price-hike email from YouTube (h/t Piunikaweb). According to these reports, the YouTube Premium Individual plan is increasing from $13.99 to $15.99. Paying annually goes up from $139.99 to $159.99.

The YouTube Premium Family plan is also increasing from $22.99 to $26.99 monthly, while Premium Lite (Individual) is increasing from $7.99 to $8.99 monthly.

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These prices apply to subscribing on Android phones or the web. If you subscribe on Apple devices, prices go up further, with the YouTube Premium Individual plan jumping to $20.99 monthly.

YouTube usually announces price increases before sending emails to subscribers, so this increase comes as a shock in your inbox because there was no prior announcement. Expectedly, many Redditors are already considering canceling their subscriptions as the price increase pushes it out of their budgets and/or they don’t find as much value in it anymore.

These changes are already visible on YouTube’s website. If you haven’t received an email from YouTube yet, expect one in your inbox soon.

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