You can now watch Peacock on YouTube, and it's perfect timing for the World Cup

TL;DR Peacock Premium Plus is now available through YouTube Primetime Channels, letting you subscribe and watch directly within the YouTube app.

Subscribers can stream every FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Spanish, alongside Peacock’s sports, movies, TV shows, and Telemundo programming.

The biggest benefit is convenience — everything stays in one app, though the $16.99 monthly price remains unchanged.

If you’ve been hopping between streaming apps to keep up with the FIFA World Cup 2026, YouTube just made things a little simpler.

Peacock Premium Plus is now available through YouTube Primetime Channels, allowing users to subscribe to the streaming service directly on YouTube. Whether you’re watching on your phone, tablet, or smart TV, everything stays inside the YouTube app, making it easier to jump from a YouTube video to a live match or your favorite show without changing platforms.

It’s also another sign that YouTube wants to become more than just a video-sharing app. Primetime Channels already lets users subscribe to services like HBO Max, Crunchyroll, and Paramount Plus from within YouTube, with Peacock now joining that growing lineup.

For soccer fans, this is where things get interesting — Peacock subscribers can watch every FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Spanish, along with Telemundo’s tournament coverage.

Subscribers also get access to Telemundo’s regular news and entertainment programming, live sports including Sunday Night Football, the Premier League, NBA, MLB, and WNBA, plus Peacock Originals, NBC and Bravo series, and Universal movies. If your watchlist includes shows like Love Island USA or The Real Housewives, or films like Shrek, they’ll all be available from the same place.

The biggest appeal here is convenience. Instead of opening one app to browse and another to watch, YouTube is steadily turning into a hub where multiple streaming subscriptions live under one roof. If YouTube is already your go-to app on your TV, this could save you from constantly switching between streaming apps.

There’s one thing to keep in mind, though. Peacock Premium Plus costs $16.99 per month through YouTube, the same price as subscribing directly. And while the plan is largely ad-free, you’ll still come across a small number of ads during certain live events and select programming.

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