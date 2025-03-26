YouTube Music is making it easy to refine automatically generated playlists

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

For some of us, crafting a playlist is an intensely personal experience — meticulously curating the perfect list of songs for a given mood. And if that’s your jam, more power to you. But there are also plenty of us who just feel overwhelmed by the sheer amount of content out there, and will take any assistance we can get in helping to automate some of our exposure to music. If you find yourself a member of that camp, YouTube Music is getting some upgrades to its AI-powered recommendation engine that you’re going to want to pay attention to.

Last year, YouTube Music introduced its Ask Music playlists, generated with the help of artificial intelligence. Instead of finding an existing track you like and creating a radio station from that, Ask Music let you get started with more general descriptions of a vibe. We already saw Google tweak that interface to encourage experimentation with Ask Music, and now 9to5Google shares that the tool is adding support for further refinement.

If your Ask Music playlist still isn’t quite delivering songs with the energy you’re looking for, you can now continue to adjust its output through new follow-up suggestions. Those can be about tempo or genre, or even about the artists themselves — you could specify wanting to hear just female vocalists, for instance. It also sounds like we’re looking at an expansion of geographical availability, with the feature now available for Premium users across the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

YouTube Music’s playlist tweaks continue today with some upgrades for automatic My Mix playlists, with Google confirming that Premium users in the US can now enjoy Gemini-created titles for these that are actually descriptive. We’re also getting an expansion of the custom playlist art uploads that arrived last fall for YouTube Music on the web, now coming to your phone, as well — Android now, with iOS catching up in a few months.

