YouTube Music just gave its AI playlist maker a revamp

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A YouTube Music update has turned the “Ask for music any way you like” card into an “Ask for music” carousel.

The carousel refreshes throughout the day.

There’s a new “Ask any way you like” text field below the carousel.

The home feed for the YouTube Music app now looks a little different for Android users. An update has rolled out that changes how “Ask Music” appears in the app.

Spotted by 9to5Google, the old “Ask for music any way you like” card that used to appear just below the “Radios for you” carousel is now also a carousel. This update introduces an “Ask for music” carousel that shows 10 different example prompts. These prompts include: Deep-voice singers, New releases, Chillwave, British rock classics, Intense orchestral music, Deep cuts, Indie rock, Baroque pop, Minimalist electronic, and Morning routine. Selecting one of the example prompts will start the AI-generated custom radio/playlist.

Below the Ask for music carousel, you’ll now find an “Ask any way you like” text field with a mic icon to the right. Tapping on this field will bring up the fullscreen chat UI and the keyboard. If you rather use your voice than type out text, you can tap on the mic icon.

YouTube Music is available on both Android and iOS, but it looks like this change has only come to the Android app. Ask Music is currently available for Premium subscribers in the US, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like