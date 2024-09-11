YouTube Music starts rolling out its AI playlist maker "Ask Music"

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube Music is rolling out the new “Ask Music” AI playlist creator more widely.

Users are now seeing a card introducing the new feature on the YouTube Music Android app.

The rollout still seems limited to a few countries and only in the English language.

In June, we spotted a new AI-powered “Ask for Music” feature in the YouTube Music app. In July, Google confirmed that such a feature is being tested and that it will allow users to create a custom playlist by describing what they want to hear. Now, the feature is finally seeing a wider rollout.

Officially called “Ask Music,” the AI playlist maker is now appearing on YouTube Music as a bright purple and pink card that reads “Introducing Ask Music.” The tool essentially curates a playlist based on prompts entered by users. For instance, you can ask for “catchy pop tunes,” and the AI will generate a radio station named after the prompt.

9to5Google reports that the new “Ask Music” feature is included with your YouTube Premium membership. That means non-Premium users may not have access to the feature. According to reports, it is currently rolling out in the US, Canada, and Australia. It also appears to be available only in English and only on the YouTube Music Android app.

In July, Google confirmed that the feature is being tested in the US and should roll out more widely in the future. It remains to be seen how well YouTube’s version works in comparison to Spotify’s AI playlist creator.

