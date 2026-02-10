YouTube Music now lets you create playlists just by describing a vibe

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube Music is rolling out AI Playlist, letting Premium subscribers generate playlists using text or voice prompts on Android and iOS.

The feature sounds remarkably like Spotify’s Promoted Playlists, which the rival service rolled out only last month.

Google hasn’t shared many details yet, and early reactions suggest some users aren’t enamored with the idea of yet more AI.

Google is determined to inject AI into every aspect of its ecosystem right now. Just over the last 24 hours alone, we’ve seen some people chatting to Google Translate and a new Gemini integration for Google Maps in the works. Next up, YouTube Music is adding a new AI Playlist feature that lets you generate playlists by describing what you want to hear, using either text or voice prompts.

The YouTube team announced the feature in an X post, confirming that it’s rolling out now for YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium subscribers on Android and iOS. You’ll find it under the Library tab by tapping New and selecting AI Playlist, where you can write or speak a mood, idea, or genre and let the app do the rest. It has a familiar Gemini logo next to it, though Google’s flagship chatbot isn’t explicitly named in the post.

YouTube Premium and @YouTubeMusic Premium users can now instantly turn an idea, mood or genre into a personalized playlist using our new AI playlist feature 🎧 Here’s how to use it:

2. Select “AI… 1. On Android & iOS, tap the “New” button in the Library tab of YouTube Music2. Select “AI… pic.twitter.com/YR1GVCqwvu — Updates From YouTube (@UpdatesFromYT) February 9, 2026

If you’re asking yourself, “Didn’t YouTube Music already have an AI-generated music feature?” you’re not imagining it. The app has already offered Ask Music since 2024, which also lets you request music using natural language. Based on what Google has shared so far, AI Playlist sounds very similar, though it’s now surfaced directly in the playlist creation flow, and seems more like a playlist generator than a radio-type experience.

The move also brings YouTube Music closer to Spotify, which introduced its own prompt-based playlist creator, Prompted Playlists, just last month. The timing of YouTube Music’s change is unlikely to be a complete coincidence.

At this stage, it would probably be quicker to list which Google-owned apps and services don’t include AI, and the initial responses in the comments section under the X post reflect a certain level of AI fatigue. Some like it, while a few are asking why they don’t have it yet, but the rest are largely complaining that they didn’t ask for more AI.

Google hasn’t said much about how flexible AI Playlist will be, or how much control you’ll have after a playlist is generated. If you’ve already got the feature and tried it, share your experiences in the comments below.

