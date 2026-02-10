Google Maps prepares to get a lot more talkative with Ask Maps

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is preparing to launch Ask Maps, a Gemini-powered conversational feature accessible via a chip on the main map screen.

A new “Try new features” section has been discovered in the Google Maps settings, allowing users to opt into this AI experiment.

Experimental features appear to have a limited capacity initially.

Google is aggressively integrating Gemini into practically all of its services. Back in October last year, we spotted Google working on a new “Ask Maps” chip within Google Maps (not to be confused with the “Ask Maps about this listing” feature). Now, Google seems to be preparing to let users try out the feature within Google Maps.

Ask Maps is a new chip that will be available on the main Google Maps map screen. As we revealed last year, tapping the chip will open a Gemini-like conversation screen, with suggestions to help users get started with using Gemini within Google Maps.

Within Google Maps v26.07.01.867227976, we’ve managed to activate a new “Try new features” section in the app settings. In this new section, Ask Maps is listed as a feature, described as a way to “Turn ideas into adventures with help from Gemini models.”

The “Try it” button opens the bottom sheet on the Google Maps’ main map screen. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get the feature to work on this screen right now, though you can check out our previous coverage for the results page.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

We also spotted a string regarding a banner in this section:

Code Copy Text <string name="PLAYGROUND_BANNER_TEXT">Spots are full right now, but more are opening soon. Check back later.</string>

From the looks of it, Google Maps’ Ask Maps is imminent. Google will likely allow a small batch of users to opt in and try out the feature. Based on their feedback, Google will likely expand the feature to more users before finally rolling it out to all users.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow