It took a year, but YouTube for TV is finally getting this feature from the mobile app

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube is rolling out its conversational AI to the TV app.

The “Ask” feature was previously only available on mobile and the web.

The tool offers several suggested prompts in case you don’t know what to ask.

It’s been a little over a year since YouTube rolled out its conversational AI tool. While the feature has been available on the web and mobile, it’s been missing from the TV app. That changes starting today.

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YouTube has announced that its conversational AI tool is now rolling out to smart TVs. If you’re unfamiliar with the feature, it provides answers to the questions you may have about the video you’re watching. The goal is to let you dive even deeper into whatever content you’re consuming.

This rollout will bring the “Ask” button to the TV player, which is signified by the sparkle icon. Selecting this button will start the feature up. Alternatively, you’ll be able to activate the tool by pressing on your remote’s microphone button and speaking into the mic. If you don’t know what to ask, there will be several default prompts to get you started.

The feature works a lot like the Gemini chatbot. However, this feature is designed to help you learn more about a YouTube video, get recommendations for related content, and more. As with the web and mobile apps, you’ll need to be signed in and over the age of 13 to use the feature.

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