YouTube is giving you one more reason to go Premium

TL;DR A new conversational AI tool is now available for YouTube Premium users in the US.

It allows users to interact with videos by asking questions, summarizing content, and receiving recommendations.

This AI feature, similar to Google Photos’ Ask Photos, is part of Google’s strategy to enhance its software services and attract more subscribers by providing unique functionalities.

YouTube really wants folks to subscribe to YouTube Premium. Flooding free YouTube with ads wherever possible and blocking ad blockers are all ways Google is applying to ensure you hit that subscribe button when prompted for the 100th time. But this latest addition is somewhat of a positive push towards Premium.

After raising prices for the subscription, YouTube now wants to give Premium users an AI experience that non-subscribers won’t get.

Previously in an experimental stage, the new conversational AI tool is now going wide to YouTube Premium users in the US. It’s only available on the Android app, though.

Users can fire up the tool to explore videos in more depth. For instance, if you’re watching a recipe, you can ask questions like “What ingredients are they using?” You can also ask it to summarize a video or recommend related content.

To use the new tool, tap the “Ask” button under the video player. You can then choose from one of the prompts or pose your own question. The principal is akin to the Ask Photos feature in Google Photos. Powered by Gemini, Ask Photos lets you interact with the Google Photos app in your natural language.

It seems Google is looking to implement similar AI tools across its portfolio of software services and devices to make them more appealing to paying customers. Is AI an attractive enough reason for you to get YouTube Premium or pay more for the service in the future? Let us know in the comments.

