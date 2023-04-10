How to turn comments on or off on YouTube

While there is a lot of freedom in what you can say on the platform, YouTube takes its videos’ comments very seriously. There is a lot of negativity that can go down in the comments section, and YouTube’s algorithm can automate a lot of that unkind stuff out—especially when the underaged are involved. YouTube Kids doesn’t allow kids to see comments on videos, and when videos are marked as made for kids, comments are automatically turned off indefinitely. If you still want comments to always appear on your videos, let’s go over how to turn on comments on YouTube.

Why can’t people comment on my video?

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

If you’ve uploaded a video to YouTube and people cannot comment on it, that means one of two things: either you set your video to “made for kids,“ or you turned “Disable comments” on for your entire channel.

If comments are active on your YouTube videos but users cannot see them, those users may be browsing YouTube with Restricted Mode enabled.

Is your content made for kids? The “turn comments off on this video” setting on YouTube parades around disguised as the made for kids setting. It’s a little bit convoluted, but this is the primary way to turn video comments off on a video-to-video basis. Otherwise, you’ll need to turn comments off entirely for your channel’s videos.

Turning off “made for kids” on a single video From the YouTube home screen, click your profile picture in the top right. Select YouTube Studio to go to the YouTube Creator Studio.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click the Content tab in the menu on the left.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Hover your mouse over the title of the video you want to disable comments for. Click the pencil-shaped Details button.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Scroll down on Video details. In the section marked Audience, click the No, it’s not made for kids option.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click SAVE at the top when finished.

Turning off “made for kids” on all of your videos From the YouTube home screen, click your profile picture in the top right. Click YouTube Studio to go to the YouTube Creator Studio.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click the gear-shaped Settings button in the menu on the left.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Within Settings, click Channel.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

In Channel, go to the Advanced settings tab.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Under Do you want to set your channel as made for kids?, click the No, set this channel as not made for kids. I never upload content that’s made for kids. to enable comments on all of your videos.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click SAVE.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How to enable comments on YouTube From the YouTube home screen, click your profile picture in the top right. Select the YouTube Studio option from the subsequent menu to visit the YouTube Creator Studio.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click the cog-shaped Settings button in the menu on the left.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click Community.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

In Community, go to the Defaults tab.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click Allow all comments.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

When finished, click SAVE.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How Restricted Mode affects comments

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

If a user has Restricted Mode active on their YouTube account, every video that they come across when browsing will have its comments section hidden. A message that says “Restricted Mode has hidden comments for this video” occupies the space where the comments would normally appear on every video.

If you want to learn how to turn Restricted Mode off, check out our dedicated article. Read also: How to block a channel on YouTube

What are Art Tracks?

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Art Tracks are all over YouTube. These are essentially just MP3s or songs on YouTube that have no visuals aside from their album art. Think of it like how you used to listen to music on an iPod, and all you could see was the album art when you turned it over.

According to YouTube: The purpose of Art Tracks is to provide a YouTube version of every track on every album. Currently, official music videos are available for recordings only when a label or artist invests (non-trivial) time and resources into producing one. Art Tracks automate the creation of versions for recordings even if they don’t have a produced music video. Art Tracks on YouTube consist solely of the original sound recording and album art.

