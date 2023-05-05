How to find your comments on YouTube

Dropping comments on a YouTube video can be a lot of fun. You can exchange playful banter with other like-minded viewers, or you can check to see if anyone made any insightful observations. Once you start adding comments, though, it can be hard to backtrack if you don’t know how to find your past comment history. Once you’ve found your comments, you can edit or delete them as necessary. Let’s go over how to see your comments on YouTube.

Finding your YouTube comments (Android & iOS) Open the YouTube mobile app and tap your profile icon in the top right. In the next menu, go to Settings > History & privacy.

Within History & privacy, tap Manage all activity to go to your YouTube History page. Here, tap the INTERACTIONS tab.

In the INTERACTIONS tab, find the Comments on YouTube section and tap View Comments. This will take you to your Google My Activity (YouTube Comments) page, where you can review all of your past YouTube comments.

Finding your YouTube comments (desktop) From the YouTube home screen, click the Menu (≡) button in the top left.

Click History.

Under MANAGE ALL HISTORY on the right side, click Comments.

This will take you to your Google My Activity (YouTube Comments) page, where you can monitor and review all of your YouTube commenting history.

