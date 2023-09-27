You might get free Pixel Buds Pro if you pre-order the Pixel 8

Google

TL;DR People who pre-order the Google Pixel 8 will apparently get a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro earbuds.

The Pixel Buds Pro had a launch price of $199 and offers features like ANC, Fast Pair, and splash resistance.

We already know almost all there is to know about the Google Pixel 8 series. One notable report this week points to Pixel 8 Pro buyers getting the Pixel Watch 2 free of charge if they pre-order the phone. Now, it looks like the standard Pixel 8 is getting a neat extra as well.

WinFuture journalist Roland Quandt echoed the previous claim that Pixel 8 Pro buyers would get the Pixel Watch 2. But he also claimed that people who pre-order the vanilla Pixel 8 will get a free pair of Pixel Buds.

Quandt didn’t clarify which Buds consumers would get, but an attached image (seen above) shows what appears to be the Pixel Buds Pro. That’s not a bad perk at all given the product’s $199 launch price.

The Pixel Buds Pro brings active noise cancelation, splash resistance, built-in Google Assistant, Fast Pair and multi-point connectivity, wireless charging, and good battery life. In saying so, we lamented the loose fit, underperforming microphones, and lack of aptX support. Still, these are among the best wireless earbuds you can get.

We’ll know more about the Pixel 8 series on October 4 when Google holds its launch event. But leaks point to a price hike for one or both phones. So you might not want to hold your breath if you were hoping for a $599 Pixel 8.

