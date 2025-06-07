Today's hot projector deals: Yaber, XGIMI, and Anker

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

All of these offers come from Amazon, except one. The XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K sale is available from Woot!, which actually happens to be an Amazon-owned deals website. All are new, but there is one thing to keep in mind regarding the Horizon Pro. This one gets a 90-day Woot warranty, as opposed to a full manufacturer warranty.

Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector

If you’re looking to get a good projector, but also want to optimize the value per dollar you spend on it, the Yaber T2 is my personal favorite option. In fact, this is the one I use. I spent my own money on it, too. I can tell you I am more than happy with the investment. You don’t have to trust me alone, though. My co-worker Kaitlin also gave it a great review!

One of its main advantages is that it is actually portable. Many competitors claim portability, referring only to the small design, but they need to be plugged in to work. The Yaber T2 has a built-in battery that can run the projector for about 2.5 hours.

The projector can display content at a Full HD resolution and outputs 450 lumens of brightness. It’s good in medium-to-low-light situations. If you care about size, the projection can be expanded up to 120 inches. It sounds pretty good for a projector, too. It has a couple of 8W JBL speakers.

These speakers are a nice addition, because you can actually use the projector as a Bluetooth speaker, too. In audio-only mode, the battery life extends to 18 hours.

If I had a request, it’s that I wish it had a smart TV OS built in. But of course, the price of this projector is really low, so there had to be some sacrifices made. And if you want, Yaber also sells a Google TV dongle separately. Otherwise, you can resort to using mirroring or the HDMI port.

XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro Portable Projector

If you don’t mind paying $120 more, here’s a nice option from XGIMI. The XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro has a smaller cylindrical design that is easier to carry around. It measures just 204.9 x 95 x 95mm.

This one also projects a 1,080p image and features a 450-lumen brightness. It can also project at up to 120 inches. It’s a bit better, though. It can display 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, making it pretty color accurate. It’s also really nice that it comes with Google TV built in! You’ll get access to your favorite apps from the Google Play Store, and it supports casting.

These speakers are powered by Harman Kardon, but the output is lower at 5W. The one downside with the XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro is that it has no battery, so it needs to be plugged in to work. That said, it can run off a power bank as long as it can output 65W.

Anker Nebula Capsule 3 GTV Outdoor Projector

Anker is probably the more established brand in the world of portable projectors. The brand makes great little projectors, and the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 is an industry favorite. It’s a bit pricier than the two options above, but $379.99 is still a great price for what you’re getting.

It’s also really small at 3.15 x 3.15 x 6.30in. You can easily fit it in most bags, or even a larger pocket. And unlike the XGIMI option, this one actually has an integrated battery. It can run the projector for up to 2.5 hours.

This one also has Google TV. You can install and run your favorite streaming apps, all available from the Google Play Store. It also has Google Cast support. You’ll need a Wi-Fi connection, or you could just use your phone’s hotspot feature.

Specs are pretty good, as well. It can project at Full HD, as large as 120 inches. It has 200 lumens of brightness, which isn’t as good as the other options, but it will offer a pleasant experience in a darker room. It also has a built-in 8W speaker. While we aren’t happy to see some sacrifices, we understand that making a smaller, more portable unit with all the bells and whistles requires some sacrifices.

XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector

Let’s take things up a notch. We know many of you want a high-end experience, and if you want it to come from a projector, here’s a fantastic deal for you. It is still pricey at $769.99, but this one’s retail price is a whopping $1,699!

This is a high-end model that will offer a premium experience. As its name implies, the XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K has a 4K resolution. It’s also super bright, offering a brightness of 1,500 lumens. You can expand the image up to 150 inches, too, which is enormous.

This one comes with Android TV, which gives users access to the Google Play Store and its immense portfolio of apps. It also still supports Google Cast.

This projector, while not huge, isn’t really portable. As such, it needs to be plugged in. It offers a way superior viewing experience, though. Regardless of which projector you pick, you might want to act quickly. Some of these are record-low prices, and these discounts can disappear at any point.