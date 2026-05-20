Here is our best look yet at the computing puck powering XREAL's Android XR glasses

Google / XREAL

TL;DR At the Android XR booth at Google I/O 2026, Google is showing off the XREAL Project Aura Android XR glasses.

This is the first good look at the computing puck, which features a touchpad for navigation and supports DisplayPort In to project external device screens directly into the spatial workspace.

The glasses feature electrochromic glass for software- or hardware-adjustable opacity.

Google showed off its new Android XR glasses with Samsung, but that’s not the only Android XR news we’re getting this week. Google is also allowing longer previews and photography of the XREAL Project Aura at the Android XR booth at Google I/O 2026, and we finally get a good look at the computing puck and connected experiences.

Dieter Bohn, Director of Product Operations at Google, has shared a hands-on of the XREAL Project Aura Android XR glasses:

Here at #GoogleIO , I got a look at Project Aura from @XREAL_Global , running Android XR. I’m really excited for this one and I will definitely come back and tell you more soon. In the meantime, though, here is a quick look! Also, IO is a dev show! So gotta say that Android apps… pic.twitter.com/muLI0Wz5l0 — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) May 20, 2026

In the hands-on, Dieter notes that the Project Aura glasses have an electrochromic display (likely referring to the glass), so users can adjust the glasses’ opacity (through software or hardware) to better view content. These glasses also have a 70-degree field of view.

Further, we get our first good look at the smartphone-like computing puck that handles all of the processing. The computing puck also has a touchpad, giving you an alternative way (beyond gestures) to navigate the Android XR experience. The puck also supports DisplayPort In, letting you connect external devices to it and project their content into your Android XR spatial workspace.

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The XREAL Project Aura glasses are on track to come out “later this year.” However, Google strongly implied during its I/O 2026 keynote that display glasses won’t hit retail until sometime in 2027 at the earliest.

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