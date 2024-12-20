Console deals frenzy: Save on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation VR2

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Xbox Series X Digital Edition

Xbox Series X (Disc-Free Gaming) Xbox Series X (Disc-Free Gaming) The new Xbox console is here, but is the so-called "fastest, most powerful Xbox ever" worth buying? The latest and greatest Xbox yet brings a chunky design as well as a ton of power, although it's not the most innovative console ever. See price at Amazon Save $51.99

Gaming consoles don’t often go on sale, so this is a bit of a special occasion. If you’re looking to get an Xbox Series X, there is only one available discount, but it’s a pretty nice one. The digital edition of the Xbox Series X is nearly $52 off, with the only downside being that it has no disc slot. That said, many of us don’t need it, as we’ve transitioned to digital downloads completely.

This is Microsoft’s latest and greatest gaming console, so it’s sure to bring some joy to your living room hangouts. It is pretty powerful, as it can handle native 4K resolutions at up to 120fps. Your games will look stunning, and it has access to a portfolio of over 12,000 titles, including most of the hottest AAA games. Many also argue it has a much more ergonomic controller than Sony’s PlayStation 5. I happen to agree, but this is a subjective matter. Many also prefer the more minimalist design.

Of course, Xbox consoles aren’t all about gaming; they also double as media hubs. You can use the Xbox Series X to stream content using services like Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, YouTube, Max, Paramount Plus, etc. It’s a full-on entertainment center!

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle

I usually lean more towards the PlayStation 5, but that is mostly because I love Final Fantasy games, and Square Enix happens to love exclusively launching important titles on Sony’s consoles. Regardless, there are many other reasons to love the PlayStation 5 Slim, and the deals are much nicer.

The main difference between the Disc Edition and the Digital Edition is that the latter has no disc slot. The Disc Edition is also slightly thicker, at 96 mm instead of 80mm. Again, which one you prefer will depend on your game-buying habits. I can easily make do with the Digital Edition.

Regardless of which model you pick, you will also get Fortnite Cobalt Star bundled in for free, which is a nice addition. Of course, you’ll get access to AAA titles, and a broad portfolio of games. You can also stream video from a bunch of services, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Crunchyroll, and more. And it can also stream 4K content at 120fps.

These Slim models launched in late 2023, offering a better design and 1TB of storage instead of 825GB. The only real upgrade you could get from Sony is the PlayStation 5 Pro.

PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle

PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle See price at Amazon Save $250.99 Limited Time Deal!

If you want to step into the world of virtual reality and already own a PlayStation 5, your best bet is to pair it with a PlayStation VR2. This thing is costly, though! If you don’t feel like spending $549.99 on one, right now there is a really nice deal on it. You can get the PlayStation VR2, along with the Horizon Call of the Mountain game, for just $349.

Price and PlayStation exclusivity annoyances aside, this is a great VR headset. It features 4K HDR OLED panels with a 2,000 × 2,040 resolution, along with a 110-degree field of view. It uses Fresnel lenses, which can be adjusted with an IPD dial. This will make it easier to control eye distance matching. It also supports eye-tracking technology, which will provide a more responsive and natural movement experience. It even offers haptic feedback for improved immersion.

There are four cameras in the headset, so there is no longer a need for external cameras. This makes the experience more seamless and simplified. All you need to do is plug it into your PS5. We also really like the Orb controllers, which are great-looking, comfortable, and intuitive. These also have touch controls and haptic feedback, by the way. Want in on these console deals? You best act quickly because these are the hottest consoles in the market, and sales on them don’t usually last long. Go get them!

