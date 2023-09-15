This Wear OS smartwatch could launch with MIUI, Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1

TL;DR Specifications and clean renders of the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro have been leaked.

This smartwatch comes with Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 and runs on MIUI x Wear OS.

We speculate the smartwatch could launch globally alongside the Xiaomi 13T series at the end of this month.

It seems Wear OS is finally on a path to revival. More OEM partners appear to be working on smartwatch options this year on Google’s Android-friendly smartwatch platform, and the good news is that we could be looking to see them arrive in global markets soon. Right after spotting the OPPO/OnePlus’ Wear OS smartwatch, we now have leaks showcasing Xiaomi’s Wear OS smartwatch, the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro.

A new account by the username @MysteryLupin has shared renders and specifications of an alleged Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro.

MysteryLupin on X

As per the leak, the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is a smartwatch with a stainless steel body and Gorilla Glass on the front. It will come in two finishes: Silver with a leather strap and Black with a rubber strap. It also features a rotating crown.

Further, the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is said to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 processor, with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is said to have a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, 466 x 466 pixel resolution with a 326ppi pixel density. The battery is said to be a 500mAh battery, with a promised battery life of 72 hours. It is also said to be rated for 5ATM water resistance and will come in an optional LTE variant.

Software features on the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro could include workout tracking, ECG, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and body temperature tracking.

Most interestingly, this smartwatch is said to run Wear OS/MIUI. The leaker also separately shared this image:

Further, the leaker also mentioned in a follow-up comment that the smartwatch could cost €349 (~$372).

The presence of Wear OS and a leak of EU pricing indicates that the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is destined for a global release. This would be the company’s second smartwatch on a Google platform, with the original being the Mi Watch from 2019, though it would be the first that makes its way out of China.

Leaker @realMlgmXyysd tells us that Xiaomi will not release this smartwatch in mainland China, and it is intended for the global market only.

It remains to be seen when the company decides to launch this smartwatch officially. With clean renders and a pricing leak already here, we reckon it is right around the corner. Xiaomi is launching the Xiaomi 13T in Europe on September 26, which would also be the perfect occasion for a global smartwatch reveal.

