OnePlus could be working on a new smartwatch with Snapdragon W5 Gen 1

TL;DR A new leak suggests that OnePlus is working on a new smartwatch with the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC, intended for global release.

This smartwatch could have eSIM support, fist clench gestures, and other health-tracking features.

OnePlus has some really exciting phones coming up in the form of the OnePlus Open and the OnePlus 12. But curiously, the company has shied away from putting its name on a proper smartwatch. There is the original OnePlus Watch and some fitness trackers, but all of them feature a basic OS that does not have its own app store. OnePlus could be planning to change this, as leaks around its next smartwatch have popped. And the big news is it could be a proper smartwatch this time.

Code sleuth and leaker @realMlgmXyysd has shared specifications of an upcoming smartwatch from OPLUS (the parent investor group company of OnePlus, OPPO, and Realme). This smartwatch could take shape as a OnePlus Watch and an OPPO Watch.

According to them, OPLUS has a smartwatch with the codename “star” in the works, with possible variants OWW231 for the Chinese market, OWWE231 for the Global market, and OPWWE231 for the Global market as a OnePlus branded product.

This OnePlus smartwatch is said to have a round display with a resolution of 466 x 466. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 platform alongside the BES 2700 co-processor to handle lower-power operations. It is said to come in Black and White colors, though the hex code for the white has a pastel blue shade to it on a low alpha.

The system mentioned for the smartwatch is ColorOS for Watch 6.0, based on Android 11 Go, but that is for the Chinese variant. For global markets, the smartwatch is more likely to use Google’s dedicated Wear OS platform if it indeed has the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor.

The smartwatch’s hardware list includes two operation buttons, a crown, and a barometer. These would enable features like ECG, Always On Display, fist clench gestures, eSIM, blood oxygen measurement, stress tracking, sleep tracking, and workout tracking.

We also get a sneak peek at the watch faces, the fist clench gesture, and a basic rendering of the body.

Features like ColorOS 14 Sound, RTOS WeChat, and WeChat Pay are also mentioned, though we believe these would likely be restricted to the Chinese market.

The leaker also mentions that there is a round-shaped OPPO Watch 4 Pro running Wear OS that is destined for the international market.

The presence of the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 and eSIM support gives us much hope for the OnePlus smartwatch. If it does pan out, it will provide consumers with one more Android smartwatch option to compete against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series and the Google Pixel Watch 2. OPPO recently released the OPPO Watch 4 Pro (square-shaped) in China, which has similar specifications other than the shape, so we’re crossing our fingers for an international release.

