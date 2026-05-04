New leak reveals a promising, low-cost Fitbit alternative

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR New leak shows off Xiaomi’s Smart Band 10 Pro in black and white colors.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro could feature a 1.74-inch rectangular AMOLED display, an aluminum casing, Bluetooth 5.4, 50m waterproofing, 21-day battery life, and optional NFC support.

While global leaks show black and white colors, other leaks suggest a potential white ceramic version could also launch in China.

Xiaomi’s Mi Band lineup has been iconic in making fitness trackers popular with the masses. In recent years, Xiaomi rebranded the lineup as “Smart Band” and even introduced a Pro variant with a larger display and a larger battery. Xiaomi launched the Smart Band 10 globally last June, and leaks suggest Xiaomi is now gearing up to launch the Smart Band 10 Pro very soon.

According to a WinFuture report, the Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro will feature a larger, smartwatch-like rectangular display. This is said to be a 1.74-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 480 x 400 pixels. The watch is said to use an aluminum casing and could feature NFC (optional) and Bluetooth 5.4, with waterproofing up to 50m.

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The report also has several images of the Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro in white and black colors, though it is also said to come in pink and other color options:

The fitness tracker’s battery life is pitched at up to 21 days, likely with Always On Display deactivated.

Curiously, a previous leak from Digital Chat Station mentioned that the Smart Band 10 Pro will be available in black, white, silver, orange, and pink. There’s also said to be a white ceramic version. However, Digital Chat Station’s leak is in the context of the Chinese market, while WinFuture’s report is usually in the context of the European/global market. There’s a chance the global market may not get the ceramic variant, but it’s also possible the information about its global release hasn’t surfaced yet.

We’ll have to wait for Xiaomi to officially launch the Smart Band 10 Pro to get the full picture. For reference, the current-generation Xiaomi Smart 9 Pro is available in the US through third-party sellers for around $80-$100, making it a great, low-cost alternative to Fitbit for fitness tracking.

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