Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro leaks with a suave ceramic design

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Xiaomi’s Smart Band 10 Pro could be launching soon.

A leaker notes that the Band 10 Pro could also have a special White Ceramic Edition.

The Band 10 Pro is reported to be heavier, suggesting either a bigger battery or a larger screen.

Xiaomi’s Band series has long been an affordable alternative to fitness bands like the Fitbit Charge or the Galaxy Fit. The company launched its latest Smart Band 10 globally last June, but there are no signs that Band 11 will launch soon. Instead, Xiaomi could upgrade the Pro variant first.

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Xiaomi’s Smart Band Pro lineup is due for an upgrade, with the Band 9 Pro having launched way back in November 2024. Turns out, it could finally be succeeded with a new model as early as next month, according to reputed leaker Digital Chat Station. Per the leaker, the upcoming Band, likely to be called the Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro on its predecessor’s naming, will be available in multiple colors.

Weibo / Digital Chat Station

The colors for the standard edition with a metal frame include black, white, silver, orange, and pink. On top of that, the Band 10 Pro is also said to come with a special Ceramic White edition, just like the Band 10.

The leaker says the more premium ceramic could add more heft to the Band Pro 10. While the regular variant could weigh under 40 grams, the Ceramic variant could exceed 50 grams. They add that the Band 10 Pro’s build quality is likely to be “quite good” (translated by Google).

Aluminum body Ceramic body

It’s worth noting that the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro also features an aluminum alloy frame but weighs less than 25 grams without the strap. It’s unclear whether the leaker hinted at the weight without or with a strap. But if it’s without one, that could mean the weight nearly doubles, suggesting some big changes, including maybe a bigger screen or a beefier battery.

The Band 9 Pro comes with a 1.7-inch rectangular screen, which might be reconfigured to a more widely used square shape like the Fitbit Versa or Sense. However, that would also mean a departure from the minimal and unobtrusive feel that the Xiaomi Band is currently known for.

Besides revealing the potential May 2026 launch and the new ceramic variant, the leaker says little about the specifications. If Xiaomi chooses to increase the Band Pro 10’s screen size or battery capacity, we could also be looking at a price hike.

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