How to use the Xiaomi Mi Band with Samsung Health

The Xiaomi Mi Band companion apps, Zepp Life and Mi Fitness, allow users to adjust band settings and track health metrics, but they’re not nearly as powerful as some other platforms. The likes of Samsung Health come to mind. But is it possible to connect your Xiaomi Mi Band data to this service? Read on to find out.

QUICK ANSWER Using Zepp Life's Google Fit syncing feature, you can view your Xiaomi Mi Band data on Samsung Health via Google's Health Connect app. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Can I use the Xiaomi Mi Band with Samsung Health

How to link the Xiaomi Mi Band with Samsung Health

Can I use the Xiaomi Mi Band with Samsung Health? There’s no way to use the Xiaomi Mi Band with Samsung Health, at least not with its official companion apps. The Zepp Life app allows users to sync data with Google Fit, while Mi Fitness users can link their data to Strava. That isn’t the end of the story, though.

There is a multi-layered workaround if you must use Samsung Health to contextualize your Xiaomi fitness tracker data. It is quite a tedious setup process but shouldn’t require much maintenance afterward.

How to link the Xiaomi Mi Band with Samsung Health

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Before we can get our teeth stuck into the process, you’ll need to ensure you have the following set up and ready to go. Samsung Health app and an account.

Google Fit app and an account.

Zepp Life companion app for your Mi Band.

Health Connect app to link Samsung Health and Google Fit.

Step 1: Link Zepp Life to Google Fit

Open the Zepp Life app on your phone. Tap the Profile icon at the bottom right of the screen. Tap Add accounts. Select Google Fit. You’ll need to Authorize Zepp Life to use your Google Fit account.

Step 2: Link Google Fit to Health Connect

Health Connect is Google’s free service for linking various health platforms with one another. We will use it to store data garnered by Google Fit from Zepp Life that Samsung Health can then read and display.

First, we’ll connect Google Fit to Health Connect. Open the Google Fit app. Tap the Profile tab in the bottom right. Tap the Settings icon at the top-right. Toggle on Sync Fit with Health Connect. On the next page, tap Set up. Select the data permissions Google Fit is allowed to write to Health Connect. Tap Allow, then tap Done.

Step 3: Link Samsung Health to Health Connect Google Fit can now write data to Health Connect, but we also want Samsung Health to read that data. Set up this process by using the steps below.

Open the Samsung Health app. Tap the three-dot main menu icon, then select Settings. Tap Health Connect. Select the data permissions Samsung Health is allowed to read from Health Connect. Tap Allow. If all is correct, the Mi Band should send data to Zepp Life and sync that data to Google Fit. Google Fit then sends this data to Health Connect, which Samsung Health can read and display. This is the simplest way to use a Xiaomi Mi Band with Samsung Health. Is it worth it? We don’t think using four services is efficient or worth the trouble.

FAQs

Can I sync the Xiaomi Mi Band with Apple Health? Yes, you can use the Xiaomi Mi Band with Apple Health, but you’ll need to install and use the Zepp app instead.

Which Xiaomi Mi Band companion app should I use? We quite like Zepp Life, but you’ll need Mi Fitness if you want to sync your data to Strava.

Comments