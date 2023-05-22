Xiaomi Mi Band 7 vs Mi Band 6: Which cheap tracker should you buy?

Newer doesn’t necessarily mean better, especially when it comes to new wearables. The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 has spent a few months as the company’s top affordable fitness tracker, but how does it stack up against the Mi Band 6? The Mi Band series has long stood among the best fitness trackers for users on a budget, but does the Mi Band 7 continue this trend? Or should you invest in a Mi Band 6 instead? Read on for more.

Design and features

Mi Band 6 Xiaomi Mi Band 7

Xiaomi stretched the Mi Band 7’s screen to 1.62 inches without sacrificing pixel density.

The new always-on display mode adds to the new tracker’s usefulness.

Xiaomi also promises more colors, clock faces, and an improved UI with the Mi Band 7. Xiaomi has resisted the urge to completely switch up the Mi Band design, and it’s a good decision in our book. The biggest draw of the Mi Band series is its simplicity, and the seventh iteration only improves where it matters.

Is the display the Mi Band 7’s biggest upgrade? The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 packs a 1.62-inch AMOLED display, up from the Mi Band 6’s 1.56-inch screen. It may not seem a huge improvement, but a larger viewing area for important info is always welcome and valuable when only a glance will do. The newer display also hits 500 nits maximum brightness, a minor improvement over the Mi Band 6’s 450 nits.

Despite its size increase, the most noticeable display improvement comes from an always-on mode. The long-awaited feature will allow users to sneak peeks at the time and other important information without tapping the screen. Joining the always-on mode and upgraded screen, the Mi Band 7 also gains a reworked UI. Icons and animations are refreshed, while the data presented on screen takes advantage of the AMOLED screen’s contrast ratio. On top of this, you’re also getting more than 100 additional customizable clock faces with nifty MIUI 13-inspired designs.

Why change what isn’t broken? Are any other changes noticeable? Well, no. It’s tough to tell the Mi Band 7 and Mi Band 6 apart from a distance. Both feature a pill-shaped central tracker mounted snug into a TPU band. The former arrives with at least six color options, complete with new camouflage and fluorescent options. For those seeking a wider array of stock band options, the Mi Band 7 does have a leg up here.

You will notice a considerable change in the battery capacity column, though. The Mi Band 7 includes a 180mAh battery, up from the Mi Band 6’s 125mAh reservoir. Xiaomi believes the new band will typically last 15 days between charges or nine days for more enthusiastic users. In comparison, the Mi Band 6 was advertised with a two-week battery life.

It’s worth noting that this battery bump is probably necessary. The Mi Band 7’s new features could steadily drain its battery in the background, and that’s exactly what we discovered in our review. With all the advanced new features switched on, our reviewer Kaitlyn Cimino wasn’t able to go beyond a week without charging the band. Notably, the big battery drain seems to be the always-on display, but you likely wouldn’t want to switch off a feature that sets the Mi Band 7 apart from its siblings.

This higher battery demand seems to be a normal thing for modern Mi Bands, too. During our Mi Band 6 review, we also found the tracker fell well short of Xiaomi’s quoted battery life target.

Fitness and health tracking

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 falls well short in health and fitness features.

The Mi Band 7 now brings SpO2 alerts, new training metrics like VO2 max and training load, and additional sport tracking modes.

However, onboard GPS is a notable absentee on the newer tracker. Design should come second to a fitness tracker’s health kit, so how do the Mi Band 6 and Mi Band 7 compare? First off, the two bands share many features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, female health monitoring, and stress tracking. PAI, or Personal Activity Intelligence metrics, is standard across both bands.

While the Mi Band 6 saw loads of upgrades over its predecessor, including the addition of an SpO2 sensor, the Mi Band 7 seemingly wants to be taken seriously by avid gym-goers and runners.

The SpO2 sensor returns but continuously monitors a user’s blood oxygen level, sounding an alarm if it dips below 90%. It’s a great feature, especially if users don’t want to actively monitor this metric. The Xiaomi Mi Band 6’s SpO2 sensor only continuously monitors levels during sleep, so the Mi Band 7 is a welcome step up.

Is the Mi Band 7 a serious training tracker? More serious trainers can use four new data fields to analyze performance. These include VO2 max, aerobic/anaerobic training advice that helps users understand how hard to push their heart to burn fat or build muscle, and recovery time. Training load is also calculated using a seven-day excess post-exercise oxygen consumption, or EPOC — a standard used by the likes of Garmin. This metric should give users more insight into how their recent exercise activity has impacted their general fitness. You’d usually have to fork out for a more expensive training-orientated watch to gain insight into these metrics, so seeing these on a budget tracker is impressive.

Beyond these serious training features, the Mi Band 7 caters to casual users. The band now packs 120 sports modes, up from the 30 offered by the Mi Band 6. Will you use all 120 modes? Probably not, but variety is the spice of life.

Where older Mi Band models may still excel

Mi Band 5 Mi Band 6

If you value battery endurance, you might want to hang on to your older Mi Band 5 or Mi Band 4.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 still doesn’t fix the Mi Band 6’s more pressing issues, like the lack of built-in GPS. We’ve spoken extensively of the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 versus the Mi Band 6, but how does the tracker contend with older models? Well, it still misses a few features its predecessors lacked.

One of the biggest omissions on the Mi Band 7 is onboard GPS. A staple on pricier fitness trackers and smartwatches, built-in GPS would allow Mi Band 7 users to leave their smartphones at home to track their runs, bike rides, and hikes. You’ll need to buy the more expensive, and more smartwatch-like Smart Band 7 Pro for the privilege. Sure, onboard GPS would’ve depleted the Mi Band 7’s battery life even quicker but would’ve also made it more appealing to the serious athletes it wants to court. It would also help Xiaomi sell the band’s more advanced training metrics.

Again, it’s worth bringing up the Mi Band 7’s battery consumption, too. Despite its larger battery size, the Mi Band 7 eats through its battery faster than the older Mi Band 5. This tracker boasted a two-week battery life claim and its predecessor, the Mi Band 4, could last nearly a month between charges. The Mi Band 7 doesn’t have the worst battery life stats, but don’t upgrade from the Mi Band 6 if you want your tracker to last longer.

Specs

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Display

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 1.56-inch AMOLED

Tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating

152 x 486 resolution

326ppi

Up to 450 nits

60+ band displays

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 1.62-inch AMOLED

Always-on display mode

2.5D tempered glass

192 x 490 resolution

Up to 500 nits

100+ band displays

Sensors

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 PPG heart rate sensor

3-axis accelerometer sensor

3-axis gyroscope sensor

SpO2 sensor

Connected GPS

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 PPG heart rate sensor

3-axis accelerometer sensor

3-axis gyroscope sensor

SpO2 sensor

Connected GPS

Battery

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 125mAh

14 day promised battery life

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 180mAh

15 day typical battery life

9 days with heavy use

Connectivity

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Bluetooth 5.0

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Bluetooth 5.2

Tracking and other features

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 30 fitness modes

6 auto detection modes

SpO2 tracking

Sleep tracking

Breathing exercises

Stress monitoring

Female health tracking

PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence)

Idle alerts

Camera remote shutter

NFC (limited to Chinese NFC model)

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 120 fitness modes

Continuous SpO2 tracking with low blood oxygen alerts

Sleep tracking

Breathing exercises

Stress monitoring

Female health tracking

PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence)

VO2 Max calculations

Aerobic/anaerobic training alerts

Recovery time

Training load

Idle alerts

Camera remote shutter

NFC (limited to NFC model)

Water resistance

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 5ATM

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 5ATM

App compatibility

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Mi Fitness app

Zepp Life app



Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Mi Fitness app

Zepp Life app

Charging method

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Magnetic charging

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Magnetic charging

Supported devices

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Android 5.0 and above

iOS 10 and above

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Android 6.0 and above

iOS 10 and above

Dimensions

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 47.4 x 18.6 x 12.7mm

Strap: 155 - 219mm

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 46.5 x 20.7 x 12.25mm

Colors

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Black, Orange, Yellow, Olive, Ivory, Blue

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Black, Blue, Orange, Pink, White, Dark Green, Fluorescent Orange, Fluorescent Green, Camouflage Blue, Camouflage Green.



Xiaomi Mi Band 7 vs Mi Band 6: Which should you buy?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

If you can’t wait for the Mi Band 7 or don’t care for its more advanced features, you can probably grab the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 for a little less than the new tracker.

Are you seeking a tracker with advanced training stats, a larger screen with an always-on mode, and a bigger battery? Consider the Xiaomi Mi Band 7.

For a Mi Band with onboard GPS, the pricier Smart Band 7 Pro remains your only choice. The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is a little pricier than the outgoing Mi Band 6, but that isn’t an immediate dealbreaker. You can find the Band 7 on Amazon for around $50. However, it’s fully worth considering that steeper asking price if you want a larger screen, more advanced training monitoring data, and a larger battery. The Mi Band 7 makes the most sense for Mi Band newcomers.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7

If you already own a Mi Band 6 or older Mi Band, you may want to think twice about upgrading. You may not need the additional training features, or you might prefer the longer battery life offered by older models. If you fall into either of these camps, rather wait for the inevitable price drop the Mi Band 7 will experience later in its life.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6

Of course, if you do want a Mi Band with built-in GPS for more serious phone-free training, the Smart Band 7 Pro is a much pricier but viable option.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro

Overall, it’s tough to recommend the Mi Band 6 over the Mi Band 7. The latest model builds on the Mi Band 6 with more innovative health tracking, a larger screen, and a bigger battery for just 249 Chinese yuan (~$37). At that price, the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 doesn’t have much competition, even from its own family.

That’s it for our Xiaomi Mi Band 7 vs Mi Band 6 head-to-head. But what do you think of the Mi Band 7? Is it worth getting over the Mi Band 6? Let us know by voting in the poll above.

Top Xiaomi Mi Band questions and answers

Is the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 worth the upgrade? The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is worth buying if you value its upgraded screen, larger battery, and more intuitive health tracking features, but it may not be worth upgrading from the Mi Band 6 just yet.

Does the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 have NFC? Xiaomi launched two Mi Band 7 models in China. One includes NFC, while the other does not. It’s unclear which model will launch globally.