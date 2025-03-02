More Android phones should copy how the Xiaomi 15 offers its AI writing tools

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR The Xiaomi 15 makes its AI writing toolkit accessible from the text selection menu.

This sets it apart from OnePlus and Pixel, which make their AI writing features available through select apps.

Samsung also recently started to offer its AI writing tools through the text selection menu, suggesting this could become a broader trend in the future.

If you struggle to find the right words to say, then you might find it useful to employ AI to refine your message. There’s a lot of different AI writing tools to pick from, though, and many are limited to certain apps. This makes it challenging to combine different services unless you’re prepared to repeatedly copy and paste text. The Xiaomi 15 series addresses this by integrating its AI writing tools directly into Android’s text selection menu, a surprisingly underutilized feature.

The Xiaomi 15 and 15 Ultra, like many of the best Android phones, offer an AI writing toolkit that uses generative AI models to summarize, proofread, extend, or rewrite text.

To access this toolkit on the Xiaomi 15, simply select text and tap the AI writing button on the left of the selection menu. This works in any app, as the text selection menu provides consistent base options across all applications.

Most other phones with AI writing tools only make them available through their first-party keyboard or note-taking apps, which is disappointing for anyone who uses third-party alternatives. Pixel phones, for example, require you to use Gboard for Google’s AI-powered proofreading. Additionally, their AI-powered rewriting feature is limited to the Google Messages app. Similarly, OnePlus’ AI writing toolkit is exclusively accessible within the OnePlus Notes app.

Building AI writing tools into first-party apps makes a lot of sense for vendors, as it encourages people to use them instead of alternatives. However, it’s frustrating for users if the first-party app is inferior or lacks certain features compared to alternatives. Android has long offered the ability for apps to build custom text selection actions, so integrating these AI writing tools into the system enables users to utilize them seamlessly across all apps.

Samsung seems to be the only other smartphone company to have recognized the practical utility of this approach. In its upcoming One UI 7 release, the company no longer requires you to use its Samsung Keyboard app to take advantage of its AI writing features. Hopefully, other companies adopt the approach of Xiaomi and Samsung and make their AI writing tools available system-wide rather than only in first-party apps.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like