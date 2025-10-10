Successor to one of the best Android camera phones could get big upgrades and two versions

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak reveals a powerful potential camera setup for the Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

The specs suggest that the upcoming flagship may feature a quad-sensor camera array, although this isn’t yet clear.

The leaker hints at two versions of the device that share hardware but differ in “revolutionary” imaging features.

Xiaomi’s flagships rarely disappoint when it comes to cameras, with the 15 Ultra being our top pick for premium camera phones. The next device in the series doesn’t look like it’ll break this pattern. A reliable leaker has shared new details that point to big imaging upgrades for the upcoming Xiaomi 17 Ultra, and possibly two versions of the device.

In his Weibo post, Digital Chat Station listed a “50MP-50MP+50MP+200MP” configuration, describing an ultra-high dynamic-range primary camera and a new optical-technology periscope lens, with the other lenses said to be “conventional.” This seems to indicate a four-camera setup, especially if the minus sign is a typo. However, it could also suggest a 50MP selfie camera followed by three rear cameras. DCS didn’t specify either way.

He did appear to confirm that there will be two versions of the device. According to his intel, both will use the same camera sensors and lenses, with the higher-end variant offering “revolutionary imaging features.” Whether that means advanced software tricks or some kind of new imaging system isn’t clear yet, but the post makes it sound like Xiaomi has something experimental in the works.

When asked how it compares to the last Ultra, DCS said the main and periscope cameras have seen huge improvements and that the overall playability of the camera system has also been greatly improved.

There’s no mention yet of launch timing or other hardware specs, but if this leak is anything to go by, Xiaomi’s next Ultra could be its most ambitious camera phone to date.

