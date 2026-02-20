Move over Galaxy S26 Ultra: This camera-focused Ultra flagship is also set to launch this month

TL;DR Xiaomi has confirmed a global launch event for the Xiaomi 17 Ultra on February 28, 2026, in Barcelona.

The event is also expected to include the Xiaomi 17, the Xiaomi Pad 8, and the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra may feature a 6,000mAh battery for global markets, with prices starting at €1,499.

MWC 2026 is inching closer, and we have confirmation of one highly anticipated launch. Confirming previous leaks, Xiaomi has announced that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will launch globally this month.

Xiaomi has officially confirmed that it will hold a launch for “The new wave of imagery” on February 28, 2026, in Barcelona, marking it as a pre-MWC event. The teaser image on their global landing page is for the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, leaving no doubts about the star of the show.

Leaks suggest that not only will the company launch its Ultra flagship at the event, but also use it to launch the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi Pad 8 and Pad 8 Pro for the global markets.

The Xiaomi 17 is expected to start at €999 (~$1,184) for its 12GB/256GB variant, roughly the same as the Xiaomi 15 before it. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to start at €1,499 (~$1,765) for its 16GB/512GB variant, but with a lower 6,000mAh battery than the 6,800mAh battery in the Chinese counterpart (most likely to comply with international battery regulations).

We’ve not yet heard whether the highest-end model of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, potentially called the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition, will also be launched at the event, as the teaser image is for the standard variant. The Leica Edition is even more expensive than the standard edition in China. It comes with a mechanical rotating zoom ring around the camera, a distinct two-tone design, and software features such as Leica film filters.

Either way, we’ll only have to wait for about a week to learn more about Xiaomi’s plans for global markets. I’m particularly excited about the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, as Chinese OEMs have been pushing the boundaries of smartphone photography with their Ultra flagships more than Samsung and Google have with theirs.

