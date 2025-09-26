Next-gen is now as first Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 phones launch

Xiaomi

TL;DR Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max.

These are the first Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 phones, while also offering gigantic batteries.

The Pro phones also have secondary rear screens for camera previews, gaming, and more.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor was announced yesterday, and Xiaomi has now launched the first Android phones with this chipset. Say hello to the Xiaomi 17 series, which consists of the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max.

All three phones are indeed powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, while also offering IP69 ratings and the Hyper OS 3 Android skin. However, the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Pro Max phones are the more premium offerings here.

Xiaomi 17 Pro series: Return of the rear screen

Both phones feature secondary rear displays next to the rear cameras, with the Pro model sporting a 2.66-inch panel while the Pro Max variant has a 2.86-inch screen. Xiaomi says this rear screen enables features like a variety of watch faces, music playback, sticky notes, camera/selfie preview functionality, a soft flash for selfies, interactive pets, flight and transit updates, ride-hailing and delivery notifications, and more.

Perhaps the most intriguing feature for gamers is a Handheld Console mode. Xiaomi says you can add a case connected via Bluetooth to turn the device into a “retro gaming console.” This case has four face buttons and a strange-looking D-pad. I’m guessing that, at the very least, this is a good way to save battery life, as opposed to using the main screen. Check out the image below.

Otherwise, the Xiaomi 17 Pro seems like a response to phones like Apple and Google’s pocket-friendly Pro phones. Expect a 6.3-inch 2,656 x 1,220 OLED panel, while the Pro Max has a 6.9-inch 2,608 x 1,200 OLED screen. Xiaomi says that both panels have 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rates, 3,500 nits of peak brightness, 2,000 nits of brightness in high-brightness mode, and the company’s proprietary Xiaomi Shield Glass protection as a Gorilla Glass alternative.

The Pro doesn’t make any massive compromises to reach this smaller size, either. In fact, the device has a 6,300mAh silicon-carbon battery that dwarfs the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, and OnePlus 13. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max steps things up with a ridiculous 7,500mAh battery. These battery increases are possible thanks to higher silicon content (16%) and what Xiaomi claims are the first L-shaped batteries for Android phones. Unfortunately, there’s a good chance Xiaomi will downgrade these batteries for European markets thanks to shipping regulations.

Xiaomi’s Pro phones also offer 100W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities. Furthermore, the company says you can use 100W PPS chargers to achieve 100W speeds. So you don’t necessarily have to buy Xiaomi’s proprietary charger to hit max wattage. If that’s not enough, it looks like Xiaomi is pulling an Apple (again) by offering a slim power bank that attaches magnetically via an optional case. Check out the screenshot below.

What about camera capabilities, though? The Xiaomi 17 Pro and Pro Max share the same 50MP f/1.67 main camera (Light Fusion 950L) and 17mm 50MP ultrawide camera (OV50M). The latter has a 102-degree field-of-view, making it pretty narrow compared to other ultrawide sensors.

Meanwhile, the Pro model also packs a 50MP 115mm (5x) telephoto camera, featuring the Samsung Isocell JN5 sensor and a 20cm minimum focusing distance for macro shots. The Pro Max brings a 50MP 115mm “prism periscope” camera with a Samsung Isocell GN8 sensor (1/2-inch). In addition to the different sensors and module designs, the Pro Max has a significantly wider f/2.6 aperture versus the Pro’s f/3.0 aperture. So you should expect better results from the Pro Max tele camera, if anything.

What about the standard Xiaomi 17?

It’s clear that the base Xiaomi 17 isn’t the focus this time, but it still looks like a good challenger to the standard Pixel 10 and the expected Galaxy S26 Pro. For starters, it has a 6.3-inch panel with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 3,500 nits of peak brightness.

The base Xiaomi phone has a massive 7,000mAh battery, and it also takes advantage of higher silicon content. In saying so, we do wonder about long-term reliability as the industry slowly ups the silicon content in its batteries. Once your battery has run dry, you can top it up with the aforementioned 100W wired or 50W wireless charging.

As for cameras, the phone has a 50MP Light Fusion 950 camera sensor (1/1.31-inch, f/1.67), a 50MP JN5 telephoto camera (10cm macro shooting), and a 50MP ultrawide lens. Xiaomi didn’t reveal the telephoto camera’s focal length, but it seems like we’re looking at a 2.5x or 60mm camera once again.

Xiaomi 17 series pricing and availability The base Xiaomi 17 starts at 4,499 yuan (~$631) for the 12GB/256GB model. Fancy the Xiaomi 17 Pro? Then the base 12GB/256GB variant retails for 4,999 yuan (~$701). Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max starts at 5,999 yuan (~$841) for the 12GB/512GB model.

Xiaomi hasn’t revealed global availability details, but the company traditionally launches its mainline flagship phones at Mobile World Congress each year. If this trend continues, expect a March 2026 launch window.

