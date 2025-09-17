This next-gen flagship has a rear screen that's basically the Z Flip 7's cover display

TL;DR A Xiaomi 17 Pro series teaser video shows off several uses for the rear display.

The rear screen can show various clock styles, lock screen text, avatars, and more, much like a Flip phone’s cover display.

A previous leak also notes that this screen can display exercise info, app notifications, and ‘travel card’ swiping.

The Xiaomi 17 series will be the first phones with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Xiaomi confirmed that the Pro phones have a rear screen, and a new teaser has now hinted at some uses for this display.

The manufacturer posted a teaser video on Weibo, which shows the Xiaomi 17 Pro’s rear screen being used in various ways. You can view the clip below.

The rear screen effectively functions like the cover screen on a Flip foldable, displaying various clock styles, lock screen text, avatars, and photos. It also looks like the screen can tap into the phone’s accelerometer for parallax-style effects.

In any event, a Weibo leaker previously claimed that the rear screen could also be used for app notifications, “travel card” swiping, exercise tracking, and “smart AI.” It’s also believed that the display can be used for selfies via the rear cameras. Otherwise, we hope Xiaomi will copy Motorola and let you run virtually any app on this secondary display.

The Xiaomi 17 series will launch later this month and will be the first Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 phones. History suggests this will be a China-only launch, with a global release only following at MWC (February/March 2026).

