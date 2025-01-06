Mirror, mirror on the wall: This new Withings smart mirror may be the smartest of them all

Withings

TL;DR Withings has showcased a new conceptual smart mirror that’s powered by AI.

It can track a range of health metrics collected from various connected Withings devices and offer personalized advice.

OMNIA also allows users to easily connect with healthcare professionals for virtual consultations.

At CES 2025, health tech maker Withings has introduced OMNIA, a conceptual smart mirror that promises a comprehensive, 360-degree view of your health. OMNIA is designed to help users get a deeper understanding of their bodies by tracking a wide range of vital signs and offering personalized AI-powered advice.

OMNIA combines its mirrored interface with a connected base equipped with a range of health sensors. Users can get actionable insights from the product thanks to AI that aggregates analyzes, and interprets key health metrics such as heart health, nutrition trends, body composition, lung function, activity tracking, and sleep quality. The OMNIA collects all this data from other connected Withings devices like smartwatches, scales, and sleep trackers. The data and AI analysis are then displayed on the interactive mirror, offering users a real-time health report.

According to the company, what makes OMNIA stand out is that instead of just showing raw data, it helps users understand how different health factors impact each other. For example, improving your sleep could have positive effects on heart health, while monitoring nutrition can improve metabolism.

OMNIA’s AI-powered voice assistant promises to guide users with real-time feedback based on their data, answers to health-related questions, and motivational advice to keep fit.

In addition to daily health scans, OMNIA also integrates telemedicine, allowing users to easily connect with healthcare professionals for virtual consultations.

Sadly, OMNIA will not be available for purchase anytime soon. The company says it is currently “in development” and will only be available for a limited preview at CES 2025. However, some of OMNIA’s features, including clinician reviews and AI guidance, will be available on the Withings app starting this year.

