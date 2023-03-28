Want a new perspective? Here are the best phones with ultrawide cameras.

More or less every manufacturer offers handsets with ultrawide rear cameras. It’s not hard to see why though, as they offer a unique perspective, allowing you to better capture landscapes, cityscapes, and other similar scenes. So with that in mind, we take a look at the best smartphones with ultrawide cameras.

Best phones with ultrawide cameras:

Editor’s note: We’ll be updating this list of the best smartphones with ultrawide cameras as more devices are launched. So check back every now and then for more picks!

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Galaxy S23 series is arguably the most well-rounded flagship phone range of 2023, being available in a ton of markets around the world. All three phones bring a super-powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, great screens, wireless charging, and an IP68 rating. Verdict: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review

All three phones also sport a 12MP ultrawide camera, delivering a 120-degree field-of-view and 1.4-micron pixel size. But the S23 Ultra also brings autofocus, enabling more flexible shooting and a macro mode.

Otherwise, the S23 Ultra sports a 5,000mAh battery, S Pen slot, a 200MP main camera, and a pair of 10MP tele cameras (3x and 10x). On the other end of the spectrum, the base S23 brings a 3,900mAh battery and a 50MP+12MP+10MP triple camera system.

Samsung Galaxy S23 specs:

Display: 6.1-inch, FHD+

6.1-inch, FHD+ SoC: SD 8 Gen 2

SD 8 Gen 2 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128/256GB Cameras: 50, 12 and 10MP

50, 12 and 10MP Front camera: 10MP

10MP Battery: 3,900mAh

3,900mAh Software: Android 13

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus specs:

Display: 6.6-inch, FHD+

6.6-inch, FHD+ SoC: SD 8 Gen 2

SD 8 Gen 2 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 256/512GB Cameras: 50, 12, and 10MP

50, 12, and 10MP Front camera: 10MP

10MP Battery: 4,700mAh

4,700mAh Software: Android 13

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs:

Display: 6.8-inch, QHD+

6.8-inch, QHD+ SoC: SD 8 Gen 2

SD 8 Gen 2 RAM: 8/12GB

8/12GB Storage: 256/512GB, 1TB Cameras: 200, 12, 10, and 10MP

200, 12, 10, and 10MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 13

vivo X80 Pro

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The vivo X90 Pro is already out, but the company’s 2022 flagship made our list of best smartphones with an ultrawide camera instead. The X80 Pro offers a 48MP ultrawide camera with a 114-degree field-of-view and OIS, enabling good low-light shots and smooth video quality. Verdict: vivo X80 Pro review

The other cameras are still great for the most part, consisting of a 50MP GN1 main camera, 12MP 2x telephoto sensor with micro-gimbal stabilization, and an 8MP 5x periscope lens. Either way, we were happy with the images produced in most conditions, although that 8MP periscope camera is definitely showing its age.

Other notable X80 Pro features include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz QHD+ OLED screen, an IP68 rating, 4,700mAh battery, 80W wired charging, and 50W wireless top-ups. But our favorite feature might be the huge in-display fingerprint sensor, covering a much wider area than standard scanners.

vivo X80 Pro specs:

Display: 6.78-inch, QHD+

6.78-inch, QHD+ SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM: 8/12GB

8/12GB Storage: 256/512GB Cameras: 50, 48, 12, and 8MP

50, 48, 12, and 8MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 4,700mAh

4,700mAh Software: Android 13

OPPO Find X5 Pro

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The OPPO Find X6 Pro is already official, but it’s, unfortunately, a China-only product. Thankfully, 2022’s OPPO Find X5 Pro is still widely available and has a polished 50MP ultrawide camera. We thought ultrawide image quality was great in all conditions and consistent with the 50MP main camera, while autofocus was a welcome addition too. However, the 110-degree field-of-view is a little narrow compared to other phones on the list. Verdict: OPPO Find X5 Pro review

The rest of the Find X5 Pro’s camera system is pretty solid, although the 13MP 2x telephoto lens is pretty pedestrian when rivals offer 3x, 5x, and even 10x cameras. OPPO also offers a 32MP RGBW camera for selfies, and we thought it was better than most selfie shooters on the market.

Other notable features include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a QHD+ 120Hz OLED display, a 5,000mAh battery, 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and an IP68 rating. It also stands out thanks to its rather fetching ceramic design, as seen above.

OPPO Find X5 Pro specs:

Display: 6.7-inch, WQHD+

6.7-inch, WQHD+ SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256GB Cameras: 50, 50, and 13MP

50, 50, and 13MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 13

OnePlus 11

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The OnePlus 10 Pro was actually a backward step for the brand, at least as far as the ultrawide camera was concerned. Fortunately, the OnePlus 11 brings a 48MP shooter (114-degree FoV) that does a better job.

OnePlus has also opted to drop the launch price of this new model over the OnePlus 10 Pro, coming in at $699. This price cut comes at the expense of features like water resistance and wireless charging, though. Verdict: OnePlus 11 review

Otherwise, there’s still plenty to like about the 2023 OnePlus flagship. You’re looking at a flexible rear camera system, a brisk Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a QHD+ 120Hz OLED screen, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W or 100W wired charging.

OnePlus 11 specs:

Display: 6.7-inch, QHD+

6.7-inch, QHD+ SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM: 8/16GB

8/16GB Storage: 128/256GB Cameras: 48, 50, and 32MP

48, 50, and 32MP Front camera: 16MP

16MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 13

Apple iPhone 14 Pro range

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Apple was a little late to the party at first, with 2019’s iPhone 11 series debuting the ultrawide sensor a few years after LG first brought it to the table. Fast-forward a few years and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max both offer great ultrawide experiences. Verdict: Apple iPhone 14 Pro review

Both phones offer a 12MP ultrawide camera with a pretty narrow f/2.2 aperture, but you also get 1.4-micron pixels here for better low-light photography. These cameras also offer a 120-degree perspective, which is pleasantly wide compared to some rival devices. Rounding out the package is macro mode capabilities thanks to the included autofocus module, allowing you to take close-up shots and videos of subjects.

Apple’s Pro phones also bring an A16 Bionic chipset, 120Hz screens, and 48MP main cameras. And yes, the company has finally adopted display cutouts this time.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro specs:

Display: 6.1-inch, OLED

6.1-inch, OLED SoC: A16 Bionic

A16 Bionic RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 128/256/512GB, 1TB Cameras: 48, 12, and 12MP

48, 12, and 12MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 3,200mAh

3,200mAh Software: iOS 16

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max specs:

Display: 6.7-inch, OLED

6.7-inch, OLED SoC: A16 Bionic

A16 Bionic RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 128/256/512GB, 1TB Cameras: 48, 12, and 12MP

48, 12, and 12MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 4,323mAh

4,323mAh Software: iOS 16

Google Pixel 7 series

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

The Pixel 7 series also makes the cut when it comes to phones with great ultrawide cameras, and they’re pretty well-rounded offerings. These handsets share features like a Tensor G2 processor, 50MP main camera, an IP68 rating, wireless charging, Pixel-exclusive software features, and a relatively lengthy update pledge.

The Pixel 7 Pro brings a 12MP ultrawide camera with an expansive 125.8-degree field-of-view and macro mode. Unfortunately, the standard Pixel 7 only offers a less impressive 12MP ultrawide camera, featuring a narrower but still decent 114-degree field-of-view but no macro mode. But both devices benefit from Google’s polished image processing chops. Verdict: Google Pixel 7 Pro review

Google’s Pro model has more to offer than just its versatile ultrawide camera though, as it also packs a 48MP 5x periscope camera, QHD+ 120Hz OLED screen, and a 5,000mAh battery that’s much bigger than the standard model. Meanwhile, the vanilla device only offers a dual rear camera setup, FHD+ 90Hz OLED screen, and a 4,355mAh battery.

Google Pixel 7 specs:

Display: 6.32-inch, FHD+

6.32-inch, FHD+ SoC: Google Tensor G2

Google Tensor G2 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128/256GB Cameras: 50 and 12MP

50 and 12MP Front camera: 10.8MP

10.8MP Battery: 4,355mAh

4,355mAh Software: Android 13

Google Pixel 7 Pro specs:

Display: 6.7-inch, QHD+

6.7-inch, QHD+ SoC: Google Tensor G2

Google Tensor G2 RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 128/256GB Cameras: 50, 48, and 12MP

50, 48, and 12MP Front camera: 10.8MP

10.8MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 13

What about budget devices? You don’t have to spend a ton of money to get a phone with an ultrawide shooter, as even budget devices have this camera today. In fact, there are tons of options on the market. So if you have a limited budget, you might want to look at these cheaper phones with an ultrawide camera.

Samsung Galaxy A53

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Galaxy A53 5G in-hand

The Galaxy A54 has already been announced, but the Galaxy A53 is still worth a look if you want a mid-range phone with a decent ultrawide camera. Expect to find a quad-camera setup here, featuring a 64MP main, 12MP ultrawide (123-degree field-of-view), 5MP macro, and 5MP depth sensor. So it’s a similar proposition as 2021’s Galaxy A52s. Verdict: Samsung Galaxy A53 review

The rest of the phone isn’t too shabby either, as you get a 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED screen, a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging, and an IP67 rating. The only downside is that the Exynos 1280 chipset is a downgrade over the Snapdragon 778G SoC used in the Galaxy A52s, although it’s still a capable processor.

Samsung Galaxy A53 specs:

Display: 6.5-inch, FHD+

6.5-inch, FHD+ SoC: Exynos 1280

Exynos 1280 RAM: 6/8GB

6/8GB Storage: 128/256GB Cameras: 64, 12, 5, and 5MP

64, 12, 5, and 5MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 13

Google Pixel 6a

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Pixel 6a is another great mid-ranger with an ultrawide camera, and it has plenty in common with the standard Pixel 6. There’s the same 12MP ultrawide shooter (114-degree field-of-view), the same powerful Tensor chipset, and a similarly large battery. Verdict: Pixel 6a review

There are a few cutbacks to make the $450 price tag though. The flagship line’s 50MP primary camera has been abolished in favor of a 12MP sensor, there’s no wireless charging, you’re stuck with a 60Hz screen, and the Motion Mode camera features are gone. Even wired charging has been downgraded to a pathetic 18W.

It’s also worth noting that the regular Pixel 6 can often be had for $500 or thereabouts. Nevertheless, the Pixel 6a is still one of the better mid-range phones with an ultrawide camera out there.

Google Pixel 6a specs:

Display: 6.1-inch, Full HD+

6.1-inch, Full HD+ SoC: Google Tensor

Google Tensor RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 128GB Cameras: 12 and 12MP

12 and 12MP Front camera: 8MP

8MP Battery: 4,410mAh

4,410mAh Software: Android 13