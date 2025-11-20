Wicked bloatware: Did Google just ruin its Pixel software?

Joe Maring / Android Authority

One of the reasons I love using a Pixel is the steady stream of updates it receives — not only being first in line for major Android OS upgrades, but also the monthly Pixel Drops that bring new features to my phone every 30 days.

More often than not, Pixel Drops range from great to fantastic. But the latest November one has left me feeling quite disappointed. While there are some really cool new features in the November Pixel Drop, they’re overshadowed by what can only be described as marketing bloatware.

Here’s what’s wrong with the November Pixel Drop and why it might be the first sign of more bad things to come.

The problem with the Wicked theme packs

Yes, I’m talking about the Wicked: For Good theme packs. They’re the first thing Google tells you about after downloading the November Pixel Drop, and they’re front and center in Google’s marketing for the software update, too.

There are three of these Wicked theme packs to choose from, with each one giving your Pixel a Wicked-themed wallpaper, accent color, app icons, GIFs, and notification sounds. It’s harmless enough on the surface, and if you’re a Wicked fan, you probably love that these theme packs exist.

While that’s all fine and dandy, it’s worth having a conversation about why these theme packs are problematic.

On its own, the concept of having a theme system for Pixel phones is perfectly fine. It doesn’t add any new customization tools, but it makes using them a bit easier. Being able to tap a couple of buttons to instantly change your wallpaper, accent colors, notification sounds, and more is a pretty cool concept.

The problem lies in how Google introduced this. This is the first time we’ve ever had access to theme packs on Pixel phones, and Google chose to launch the feature exclusively with branded themes that are clearly part of a marketing deal. The only themes that exist right now are the three Wicked ones — nothing else. And yet, the new “Theme pack” option is prominently placed on the Wallpaper & Style page.

Google has said that these Wicked themes will only be available until January 31, 2026, likely as part of whatever branding deal the company signed with Universal Pictures. Presumably, more theme packs will be added before or on that date.

But as it stands today, if you want to use a theme pack on your Pixel phone, those Wicked ones are your only options. It’s a frustrating rollout today, and it raises uncomfortable questions about the future of Pixel theme packs and Pixel Drops.

Google is on a slippery slope

If Google had launched its theme pack system with a few “normal”, non-branded options along with the Wicked ones, that would be one thing. But in choosing to debut theme packs exclusively with the Wicked themes, it’s easy to imagine these theme packs being used as nothing more than an advertising machine going forward.

What’s to stop Google from launching Avatar: Fire and Ash themes in December? What about some Fallout season two themes while we’re at it? And then we might as well have some Black Friday themes in partnership with Amazon and Walmart, plus one from McDonald’s to promote the McRib.

Given how Google has rolled out this new theme system with a glorified advertisement, it’s hard for me not to worry about Google cramming more branded theme packs in Pixel Drops going forward. And reading through comments on the r/GooglePixel subreddit, I’m not alone in this worry: “I’m upset that they don’t have ANY OTHER themes, making this whole theme feature ONLY an ad.”

“The ‘feature’ is theme packs and not the theme itself. Be prepared for a steady stream of co-brandes [sic] themes for things like movies. Waiting for folks to figure out sports teams.”

“Just give me more customisations. Sneaking this crap in Pixel drop is literally a crime.”

“Google could have given us proper theming engine like Substratum themes of back in the days but we get are glorified ads.” If you think Google is above going down this route, I’d suggest you turn your attention to the Google TV Streamer. I tried switching to Google’s streaming box earlier this year, but I quickly went back to my Apple TV — largely because Google TV is overrun with advertisements and sponsored content. Be it a full-screen ad for a sponsored TV show or a giant Taco Bell home screen ad, advertisements have ruined Google’s smart TV software.

While you could argue that it’s easy enough to ignore the Wicked themes and not use them if you don’t want to, that doesn’t alleviate the concern about where Google goes from here. The Google TV Streamer is proof that Google is more than willing to add aggressive advertising to its products. And it can’t be overstated that the decision to launch this theme system only with sponsored theme packs was calculated on Google’s part. There’s probably a reason the company did that, and if I were a betting man, I’d bet it’s because we’re going to see a lot more of this in the future.

Do I hope that’s the case? Of course not. But that’s what Google is making me believe with this November Pixel Drop, and in doing so, it’s made me nervous about where the future of Pixel software may be headed.

