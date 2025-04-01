Survey shows the main reason people choose a Pixel phone over other Android phones

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

There are quite a few reasons to buy a Google Pixel phone over other brands. These include the camera experience, the update policy and speed of updates, the Pixel-exclusive features, and more.

Colleague Rita El-Khoury recently outlined her biggest reason to stick with Pixel phones, as she specifically praised the safety features. We included a poll in this article, asking readers why they used a Pixel phone, and here are the results.

Why do you use a Pixel phone?

Over 4,700 votes were cast in this poll, and the most popular option was “all of the above,” with 18.9% of the vote. This suggests that Pixel phones aren’t one-trick ponies for many respondents.

Aside from this catch-all reason, the most popular single reason for using a Pixel phone was for the camera (18.19%). That makes sense as Google’s devices have been among the best camera phones for almost a decade now. The likes of Xiaomi and vivo have arguably surpassed Google in a few ways since then, but Pixels still capture pleasant, natural-looking photos compared to many other brands. And we’ve also seen some handy photo features like Add Me and Best Face.

Reader Arthur Z also pointed to the camera, but still mentioned safety as a nice bonus: The camera capabilities of a Pro Pixel phone is still one of the top reasons I choose it over any other phone. I definitely appreciate the safety features that come with Pixels but it’s one of those things you’re glad is there but you hope never needing to use, an insurance policy in other words. Plenty of respondents (17.47%) also said they were using Pixel phones due to the exclusive features. There’s no shortage of Pixel-only features worth knowing, such as Call Screening, Hold for Me, Google Recorder, the Pixel Screenshots app, and the versatile recents menu.

Meanwhile, 16.67% of surveyed readers said they used Pixel phones for the safety features. Google’s phones enjoy safety-oriented additions like car crash detection, satellite SOS (in supported regions), theft detection, and a free VPN. Some of these features aren’t exclusive to Pixels, but they’re useful all the same.

Otherwise, 16.34% of respondents said they were using Pixel phones due to the stock-like Android experience. These users presumably weren’t happy with the heavier Android skins seen on phones from Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and other brands.

