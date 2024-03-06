Here's why the Play Store went down for some users yesterday

The Google Play Store briefly went down for some users yesterday, leaving them unable to browse or download apps. This also came during a Facebook and Instagram outage. Now, Google has revealed what happened.

A company spokesperson issued a statement on the technical issue to Android Authority:

We saw a surge in traffic starting around 7:25 AM Pacific Time on March 5, and we scaled up our systems to serve the additional load.

A source also told us that the company saw an increase in people visiting Google following Meta’s own outages, resulting in more traffic than normal. The source insisted that only a few users were affected and that there was no evidence that this technical issue was due to a cyber-attack.