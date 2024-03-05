It wasn't just you: The Google Play Store was down for many users

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google Play Store went down for some users today.

Google’s app market seems to be back online again.

The Google Play Store is the default app market on Android devices, but it looks like the store experienced major technical difficulties.

Some users on social media and DownDetector reported that the Play Store wasn’t working for them. Users reported being unable to search for apps and/or encountering error messages on the platform.

It’s worth noting that the outage didn’t seem to be global. Some team members were still able to use Google Play and download apps just fine.

The Google Play Status Dashboard only noted an issue with the Play Integrity API, and that they were investigating the issue.

We’ve asked Google for a statement on the matter and will update the article accordingly. In the meantime, you can try out the fixes in our Play Store guide if you’re still having trouble with the service.

Comments