Google Play Store not working? Here are some possible fixes

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

The Google Play Store is one of those apps we take for granted, mainly because it simply works as a mediator between Android smartphone users and their precious apps. Hell freezes and the sky falls once you encounter issues with the Google Play Store not working, though. How will you download that new app you have been desperately waiting for, or get the new update you’ve been hoping for? There’s no definite manual for fixing the Google Play Store, but we have compiled a set of tips and tricks that will most likely help.

QUICK ANSWER To restart the Google Play Store, go to Settings > Apps > See all apps > Google Play Store > Force stop > OK. Then, relaunch the Google Play Store. This usually fixes most issues. You can also try restarting the phone, clearing the cache, and many other methods we'll go over in this tutorial. Keep reading to learn more about all these tips.

Editor’s note: Some of the steps in this article were put together using a Google Pixel 7 running Android 14. Steps might differ depending on your hardware and software.

Is the Google Play Store down? Before you go through a bunch of steps attempting to fix a problem, make sure the problem isn’t with Google itself. The best way to do this is to check out a website like Down Detector to see if others are reporting issues. If enough people claim similar problems, it could be a temporary server issue that will fix itself with just a little patience.

You can also check the official Google Play Status Dashboard, but we feel it’s a bit less user-friendly, and it’s mostly made for developers.

The problem could be Google!

Force close the Google Play Store Sometimes, a simple force close is all you need when you have issues with the Google Play Store not working! You can do this by simply swiping away the Google Play Store on your multitasking app switcher. Or you could also do it through the Settings.

How to force close an app on Android: Open the Settings app. Go into Apps. Select See all apps. Tap on Google Play Store. Hit Force stop. Select OK.

Turn on airplane mode I’m not sure how much this one helps, but I have heard plenty of people say that switching Airplane Mode on and off will help the Google Play Store get back on track. Hey, it’s not a complicated process, and it’s safe. Why not try, right?

How to turn on airplane mode: Open the Settings app. Go into Network & internet. Toggle Airplane mode on.

Toggle Wi-Fi off and on Just like with Airplane Mode, Wi-Fi could be the issue. Not to mention, your network may have simple connection issues. Toggle Wi-Fi on and off, and play around with the Google Play Store for a few. It just might help.

How to toggle Wi-Fi on/off: Open the Settings app. Go into Network & internet. Select Internet. Toggle Wi-Fi.

Restart your router I have fixed a Wi-Fi issue or two by simply restarting my router. It may not always make sense, but give it a try, and you might affect the Wi-Fi magic enough to get things working again. Some routers allow restarting using an app, while others may have a physical button. If yours has neither, you can unplug the router’s power source, wait for about 30-60 seconds, and plug it back in.

Restart your phone Something as simple as a reboot might do the trick. We’ve found that doing this will solve most simple smartphone problems. This will take a minute or two, and might fix your issues.

Like in the good ol' times, modern electronics sometimes need a smack to work properly.

How to restart an Android phone: Press the power and volume up buttons simultaneously. Tap on Restart.

Wipe the Google Play Store cache Cache memory is an incredible tool. The phone can reduce data usage and speed up loading times by storing data locally. This data would otherwise need to be downloaded every time you access a page, which is unnecessary if there are no changes. The bad part is that sometimes older data can pile up, and it can also misbehave. This is why it’s good to clear the cache occasionally.

How to wipe an app’s cache on Android: Open the Settings app. Go into Apps. Select See all apps. Tap on Google Play Store. Hit Storage & cache. Select Clear cache.

Delete Google Play Store data Is clearing the cache not enough? It’s time to bring out bigger guns and really clean things up. Access your Settings and go into the App Manager like you did to clear the cache to delete related data.

How to delete an app’s data on Android: Open the Settings app. Go into Apps. Select See all apps. Tap on Google Play Store. Hit Storage & cache. Select Clear storage. Tap on Delete.

Take a look at your disabled apps Keep in mind that some apps need each other to work correctly. Especially when dealing with system apps like the Google Play Store. Have you disabled any apps recently? That could be the cause of your Play Store woes.

How to check disabled apps on Android: Open the Settings app. Go into Apps. Select See all apps. If any apps are disabled, you’ll see a dropdown menu saying All apps. Tap on it and select Disabled apps. Go into any apps that are disabled and tap on Enable. Check if the Google Play Store is working.

Check your date and time settings It may seem like a silly suggestion, but this can often cause many Google Play Store issues. This could be due to Google’s servers having trouble syncing with your date and time settings. Go back and put them on automatic, if they aren’t. If that isn’t helping, try to set your time and date as exact as possible. Just play around with the time and date settings a bit.

How to change the date and time settings on Android: Open the Settings app. Go into System. Select Date & time. Toggle the Set time automatically toggle to get your time from the internet. Alternatively, you can toggle it off and choose everything manually. You can also go to the Time zone section and choose to Set automatically and Use location.

Remove VPN settings Plenty of VPN users say they have encountered issues all over the board. Have you tried deactivating these (if you are using them)? If you’re using a VPN app, you can go into the app and turn off your secure connection. If you added the VPN manually, you can go into the settings and turn it off.

How to remove VPN settings on Android: Open the Settings app. Go into Network & internet. Tap on VPN. Select the gear icon next to your VPN. Hit Forget VPN. Confirm by hitting Forget.

Just uninstall it! If all fails, your best bet is to uninstall the Google Play Store. The only trick is that this is a system app, and you really can’t just get rid of it. You can uninstall the updates, taking the application to an older version. You can update it again afterward, so don’t worry — this is a safe procedure.

How to uninstall Google Play Store updates: Open the Settings app. Go into Apps. Select See all apps. Find Google Play Store and go into the app’s settings. Tap on the three-dot menu button in the top-right corner. Hit Uninstall updates. Tap on OK.

Could the issue be Google Play Services? We could say Google’s apps are the motor that drives Android devices. Yes, we are talking about that weird app that needs updating now and then when trying to get another application. Many have no idea what it is, but it happens to be your phone’s backbone. Google’s applications offer some of the most exciting features available, and it’s all powered by Google Play Services.

Try clearing the cache and data by following the same steps above. The only difference is that instead of accessing the Google Play Store, you head over to Google Play Services in the App Manager. Google Play Services can sometimes fail like any other app, so it’s worth playing around with it if you have any Google-related issues.

Remove and re-enter your Google account I don’t have much faith in this one, but some suggest resetting your Google account to fix specific issues. I suppose it’s worth trying before jumping to other more extreme solutions.

How to remove a Google account on Android: Go into the Settings app. Select Passwords & accounts. Tap on your Google account. Hit Remove account. Verify by hitting Remove account again.

How to add a Google account on your Android phone: Go into the Settings app. Select Passwords & accounts. Hit Add account. Tap on Google. Sign into your Google account and follow the instructions.

Are you getting an error code? Working with error codes may be easier, as the system is pretty much telling you what’s going on. A bit of research, and you should know what is causing issues with the Google Play Store not working. Let’s review some of the most popular Google Play Store error codes you may encounter.

Google Play Store Error 944 Those who get a 944 error code need not panic. This code tells you that Google’s servers are offline or suffering connectivity issues. The obvious solution is to wait until Google fixes its problems.

Google Play Store Error 919 You have run out of space! Trying to download that app repeatedly won’t help, as this error code is pretty much telling you the application no longer fits in your storage. Delete some clutter and uninstall unimportant applications.

Google Play Store Error 481 This code means that there’s some significant error with your account. Let’s hope none of you ever have to see these error codes, as it likely means the end of your Google account. The only fix is to remove your old account and sign up for a new one.

Google Play Store Error 505 This error is usually caused by similar apps looking for the same permission, which causes a conflict. Google may have fixed this with more recent updates, as this error is more common in devices with Android 4 KitKat and older iterations.

Your first try at fixing this should be to clear the Google Play Store and Google Play Services cache. Furthermore, you can uninstall and re-install updates to the Google Play Store. Also, ensure you are running the latest software available for your Android device.

Google Play Store Error 927 This Google Play Store error appears when trying to download or update an app, but this particular code occurs only when the Play Store is caught out in the middle of an update of its own.

The best fix is to wait for the Play Store to finish updating and installing, and then try again. Alternatively, you can clear the Play Store and Google Services app data.

Factory data reset If all else fails and you still have problems with the Google Play Store not working, wipe your device clean and give it a fresh start. At this point, we have no idea what could be causing your Google Play Store discrepancies, but a factory data reset will likely fix most of your issues, as it deletes everything on the device and leaves it the way it was when you turned it on for the very first time.

How to factory reset an Android phone: Open the Settings app. Go into System. Tap on Reset options. Select Erase all data (factory reset). Hit Erase all data. Enter your PIN. Hit Erase all data again.

We hope one of these methods got your Google Play Store back up and running. If nothing helps, the problem has to run deeper than usual, and you should probably consult technical support. You can go to Google’s help center to get some help.

Why can't I download apps from the Google Play Store? There are a few factors that could prevent apps from downloading like not enough space, a bad internet connection, out-of-date system software, and more. Check to see if these are an issue. Closing and reopening the store or restarting your device could also get things moving again.

Why won't my Google Play Store load? If you can’t get the Play Store to load, try uninstalling and reinstalling Play Store updates. You could also try removing and re-adding your Google account. If that doesn’t work, try clearing cache and data for the Play Store, Download Manager, and Google Play Services.

You might like

Comments