4 reasons why I won't ditch Gemini for ChatGPT anytime soon

ChatGPT is the biggest and most well-known AI chatbot around, but Gemini is closing the gap, according to the latest reports. More and more people are switching over, and I think I know why.

I’ve used both extensively, but I’m Team Gemini through and through. While I can’t say it’s better than ChatGPT in every possible way — since the latter still has a leg up in several areas — I do think Gemini is the better option for most people overall.

I won’t be ditching Gemini anytime soon, likely for the same reasons that are driving others to make the move. While there are many factors, these four are the main ones.

1. Gemini offers more value

I’m a Gemini Advanced user, paying $20 per month for the Google AI Pro Plan. It offers much better value than ChatGPT Plus, even though they cost exactly the same.

With ChatGPT Plus, you essentially just get the chatbot and its internal features. With Gemini Advanced, I get a massive list of extras — the biggest being 2TB of cloud storage. Honestly, I desperately need it.

I don’t have enough data to justify buying a NAS (Network Attached Storage), but I have way more than a free 15GB Google account allows. Between my Gmail and years of Google Photos, I have hundreds of gigabytes stored. From that perspective, ChatGPT is actually the more expensive option; subscribing to it would mean I’d still have to pay extra for a Google One account to keep my storage.

On top of that, the Google AI Pro plan gives me higher limits in NotebookLM and several other Workspace perks. From a pure value perspective, it’s not even a contest.

2. It plays well with the Google ecosystem

For better or worse, I’m deeply ingrained in Google’s world. I use Gmail, Maps, Drive, and Calendar, and my music streaming app of choice is YouTube Music. I also recently moved back to Google Keep from Notion as part of a mission to declutter my digital life.

I can ask it to play a specific song and show me the fastest route to my weekend destination.

Gemini integrates with all of these. I can prompt it to find a specific file in an old email to avoid a tedious manual search. I can ask it to play a specific song, show me the fastest route to my weekend destination, or save a quick note in Keep.

Granted, these integrations aren’t always flawless, but the experience is still miles ahead of what ChatGPT offers. While ChatGPT works with some third-party apps like Spotify, it lacks that deep, native integration with the apps I use every single day.

3. It’s more than just a chatbot

Gemini is more than just a chatbot that answers questions — whether they’re deep philosophical queries about life or shallow ones about the best pizza toppings. It acts as a genuine assistant that can control my phone and my smart home.

In the middle of writing this post, for example, I prompted Gemini to “clean the house,” and within seconds my robot vacuum went to work. I can also dim the lights or change their color using just my voice.

The phone integration is just as useful. Gemini can toggle my flashlight, dismiss my morning alarms so I don’t have to faff with the screen, and even open specific websites. I can even ask it to “take a selfie in three seconds” to avoid the usual hand gymnastics required to hit the shutter button. This is something ChatGPT just can’t do natively.

4. It remembers way more

Gemini’s context window is significantly larger than ChatGPT’s — 1 million versus 196,000 tokens. This means you can upload massive amounts of data — PDFs, long videos, or entire code folders — and ask it to summarize or analyze them instantly.

Conversations can go on much longer before the AI starts forgetting things.

For my daily use, the biggest benefit is that conversations can go on much longer before the AI starts forgetting things. Once an AI reaches its token limit, it starts deleting old info to make room for the new.

I actually ran into this issue with Gemini during a long-term fitness-related convo. After a while, the chatbot started forgetting my specific workouts, my goals, and even the fact that I’m a vegetarian— it kept suggesting I eat more chicken to hit my protein targets. Because Gemini’s memory is so much larger, I can stay in one conversation for months without it losing track of who I am. With ChatGPT, I’d hit the limit much sooner.

These are my big four, but there are other perks too. I prefer Gemini’s image and video generation over what ChatGPT offers — Nano Banana Pro and Veo 3 produce incredibly realistic results. I also find Gemini to be a bit more direct. In a recent experiment where I had the two chatbots argue over Android vs. iOS, Gemini was noticeably sassier and opinionated.

I’ve said my piece — now it’s your turn. Do you think Gemini is the better overall package, or do you prefer ChatGPT? Let me know in the comments.

