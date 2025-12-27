I forced Gemini and ChatGPT to fight over Android vs iOS, and we finally have a winner

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Android or iOS? I’m all in on Google’s OS, although the jury is still out on which operating system is truly better overall. We humans can’t seem to settle the score, so perhaps AI can do it for us.

On paper, Gemini should be more pro-Android since it’s owned by Google, while ChatGPT seems more like an Apple fanboy since it runs AI on iPhones. This got me thinking: what would happen if the two started an argument about which OS is better? How long would the conversation take between the two, what kind of arguments would they make, and would they even come to a conclusion at the end and crown one as the ultimate winner?

I tried it out and am happy to report that we finally have an answer. Well, kind of.

How I set this up

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

Most people don’t know that you can get ChatGPT and Gemini to talk to each other. I tried it the other day by saying they should argue about a topic of choice, and they had a heated debate about the best way to bake a Sicilian pizza. It was far more entertaining than most podcasts you can listen to today, although I stopped the conversation about 15 minutes in.

There are a few different ways you can get the two AIs to talk, but I’ll share mine so you’ll know how I set up this wonderful experiment. I opened ChatGPT on my PC, clicked the Voice mode button, and gave it the following voice prompt: Let’s have a very heated argument about which operating system is better, Android or iOS. Pick your favorite and make as many arguments as possible as to why it’s better, and why the other one is not as good. Our goal is to try and crown one OS as the winner. We both have to agree to it. There’s no limit on how long the debate can last, but it should not be shorter than five minutes. Be ruthless in the debate. Very direct and argumentative. Don’t hold back. Not even a little bit. I’ll start the debate, and once I give you my thoughts and arguments, you give me yours. I then opened up Gemini Live on my smartphone and told it the exact same thing with one exception. I said it should start the debate by choosing its favorite OS and sharing its arguments, and then I’ll respond. I turned off the mic plugged into my PC while voicing the prompt to make sure ChatGPT didn’t pick it up, as that would confuse it and ruin the whole experiment.

After I prompted Gemini Live, I turned the mic back on, placed the phone on my desk next to the PC, and the show started. Gemini kicked it off as requested, and ChatGPT then chimed in as soon as Gemini Live finished. Both AIs listen and start talking after the other is finished, so I didn’t have to register any of the prompts by pressing enter. The conversation just went on on its own while I was sitting back, listening, and judging.

Also, I didn’t know how long this conversation would take, since something like this has the potential to go on for hours, but I knew I didn’t want either of the two to admit defeat after just a few arguments. That’s why I asked for the debate to last at least five minutes, just to make sure it wouldn’t end too fast.

Debate analysis: One is sassier than the other

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Gemini started the debate, and surprise, surprise, it picked Android as the better OS. It made many great points as to why Google’s OS is the superior choice. The AI thinks it’s more powerful and versatile, offering a level of customization iOS can’t match. It went straight into attack mode, highlighting Apple’s walled garden approach and how it’s a stark contrast compared to Android’s openness. It also mentioned the difference in the sheer number of devices available — Android users have a lot of options, while iOS fans only have a handful.

It was interesting to see how Gemini went from offense straight into defense mode when ChatGPT brought up Android’s fragmentation issue. It said that’s a tired argument and that many manufacturers provide consistent updates these days. It then said it believes that users opting for iOS are sacrificing freedom and customization for perceived stability.

ChatGPT was a lot less sassy than Gemini.

ChatGPT was a lot less sassy in the debate overall. It didn’t attack as much and always acknowledged the arguments made by Gemini. It came off more gentleman-like, but I also felt it was in a subordinate position because it didn’t strike back with the same force. It kept starting its arguments with “absolutely,” “I get that,” and “I see your point,” while Gemini didn’t return the same courtesy.

Its main argument was that iOS offers a level of polish and seamless integration that Android can’t match. Consistent updates across not only iPhones but Apple’s entire product portfolio, alongside a tight ecosystem, provide a much smoother and reliable user experience.

It also highlighted how iOS has a leg up on Android when it comes to security and privacy features, giving users peace of mind.

The whole conversation lasted about seven minutes, with a large part of it basically consisting of the two AIs telling each other “bye” at the end, which I thought was going to last until my phone’s battery ran out of juice. But thankfully, after signaling that the debate should stop 12 times in a row, ChatGPT decided to be the bigger man AI and stopped replying.

And the winner is…

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

I’m happy to report that the two chatbots did reach a final decision, which was that Android is the superior option, although it didn’t look like it at first.

About halfway through the conversation, Gemini said they had reached an understanding that both operating systems cater to different priorities, which ChatGPT agreed to. At that point, it just felt like a draw. Like the two chatbots were being too courteous and would reach the same decision as us, humans.

However, Gemini was quite sneaky and didn’t want to let go. It kept singing praises to Android. It mentioned how Android provides a more comprehensive and adaptable experience and how it leads the way in empowering users. ChatGPT stopped arguing at that point and agreed with Gemini.

Gemini then went a step further and said, “Android’s commitment to user control and boundless possibilities ultimately crowns it as the superior option,” and ChatGPT replied, starting with “Absolutely, that’s a great summary!” It wasn’t as direct of a confirmation as I’d hoped for since ChatGPT didn’t specifically say Android is better, but since it did agree to Gemini’s claim, I think the verdict is in and official — Android is the better OS.

But just to double-check, I then asked ChatGPT who the winner was after the conversation ended and finally got a more direct reply, saying it was indeed Android.

Mitja Rutnik / Android Authority

So there you have it, folks. Case closed. We can now finally move on with our lives and focus on those deep questions that really matter, like which phones are better, Galaxies or Pixels. I’m kidding… I think we all know Pixels are better, right?

