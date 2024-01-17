Poll: Which Galaxy S24 phone are you buying or most interested in?

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series is finally here, and there are few surprises owing to months of leaks and rumors. Nevertheless, these phones will undoubtedly be the face of Android for most of 2024.

So now that these phones are official, we want to know which model you’re buying or are most interested in. Let us know which one you’d buy via the poll below, and leave a comment if you’d like to expand on your choice.

Which Galaxy S24 phone are you buying or most interested in? 449 votes Galaxy S24 Ultra 44 % Galaxy S24 Plus 19 % Galaxy S24 12 % I'm not sure yet 4 % None of them 22 %

We can see why you’d opt for the base model, as it brings some of the same features as the Ultra model. More specifically, you’re getting those cool AI features and seven years of updates. Then again, the S24 Plus ups the ante by offering more base storage, a much larger battery, a higher resolution screen, and UWB support.

We’ve also seen an uptick in sales of ultra-premium phones in recent years, so we wouldn’t be surprised if you were most interested in the S24 Ultra. The Ultra also sees a big camera change as Samsung brings a 5x 50MP camera in lieu of the 10x 10MP camera. But it’s also the only S24 series phone that ships with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset globally.

