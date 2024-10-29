Missing ChatGPT integration on your iPhone? Here's when Apple says it's coming

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has confirmed that additional AI features, such as ChatGPT support, Genmoji, and Image Playground, will be available on iOS in December.

Developers and enthusiasts are already testing these upcoming tools through the first betas of iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2.

In addition to the universal Apple Intelligence features available on iPads and Macs, iOS 18.2 will enable Visual Intelligence exclusively on the iPhone 16.

Yesterday, Apple Intelligence launched to the general public as part of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1. Those with an iPhone 15 Pro, iPad or Mac with M1, or a newer device can now utilize some of Apple’s AI features, such as Writing Tools, notification summaries, Clean Up in the Photos app, and more. Notably, however, the latest stable iOS update misses out on more exciting Apple Intelligence features, such as Siri’s ChatGPT integration, Genmoji, Image Playground, and more. Fortunately for the enthusiasts, these AI perks now have an official release window, and it’s right around the corner.

Apple confirmed yesterday that additional AI perks, like ChatGPT queries via Siri, Genmoji for custom sticker creation, and Image Playground for caricature generation, are coming to iOS in December. These additions are already available to iOS 18.2 developer beta testers who have gotten past the new Image Creation waitlist.

While Apple hasn’t specified when exactly it will launch iOS 18.2 to the public, based on release history, we can assume it’ll be around the second week of December. Those unwilling to wait until then can download the developer beta on a spare device right away. Keep in mind, however, that getting past the Image Creation waitlist could take several days.

Beyond the ChatGPT integration and Image Creation features, iOS 18.2 enables Visual Intelligence exclusively on the iPhone 16. This allows eligible users to scan their surroundings and have ChatGPT or Google’s reverse image search analyze what the camera captures.

