Does WhatsApp let you know when someone takes a screenshot?
WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption makes it an attractive option for sending private and personal messages, files, photos, and videos (but you should still be wary, given that Facebook owns the app now). However, it’s not entirely foolproof, as someone can simply take a screenshot of your messages and photos. Does WhatsApp notify users or let you know when someone takes a screenshot?
No, WhatsApp doesn't notify users when you take a screenshot and won't let you know when someone takes a screenshot of your messages, profile picture, status updates, and “view once" messages and photos.
WhatsApp will not let you know when someone takes a screenshot. This includes screenshots of messages, your profile picture, and status updates.
Even WhatsApp’s “view once” messages aren’t completely protected. You will know when someone sees your status update or a “view once” message, but the other person can take a screenshot of the one-time message or photo without your knowledge.
With Facebook and Instagram notifying users when someone takes a screenshot of disappearing messages on Messenger and Instagram chat, this feature might make its way over to WhatsApp at some point.
FAQs
You won’t be able to stop someone from taking a screenshot or even know if someone takes a screenshot on WhatsApp. You can control who has access to your information, like your status and profile picture. Tap the three vertical dots icon at the top right corner, go to Settings > Account > Privacy, and adjust the settings for the Profile photo, About, and Status. You should also be careful about who you send disappearing messages to. The message or picture might go away, but nothing stops the person from taking a screenshot or screen recording.
Like with your messages, photos, and videos, you will not be able to stop someone or find out if they take a screenshot during a WhatsApp video call.