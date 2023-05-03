Does WhatsApp let you know when someone takes a screenshot?

You won’t be able to stop someone from taking a screenshot or even know if someone takes a screenshot on WhatsApp. You can control who has access to your information, like your status and profile picture. Tap the three vertical dots icon at the top right corner, go to Settings > Account > Privacy, and adjust the settings for the Profile photo, About, and Status. You should also be careful about who you send disappearing messages to. The message or picture might go away, but nothing stops the person from taking a screenshot or screen recording.