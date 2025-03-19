How to add a profile picture in WhatsApp

Everyone likes to personalize their online presence, and this is especially true with user profiles. Putting a face to the name makes someone feel more real and connected. Since WhatsApp is easily the most popular messaging platform in the world, let’s look at how to add, change, and remove a profile picture on WhatsApp.

How to change your profile picture on WhatsApp (Android and iOS) If you’re using a mobile device, chances are it runs either Android or iOS. The steps are nearly identical, but we will let you know when there are differences. Launch WhatsApp. On Android, tap on the three-dot menu icon and hit Settings. On iPhone, tap on the Settings tab. On top, tap on your profile, which is labeled as your name. Tap the image. On Android, tap on the pencil icon and hit Gallery. On iPhone, hit the Edit option and hit Choose Photo. You can now choose an image in your gallery. Pick your image, edit it, and hit Done (or Choose, on iOS).

How to change your profile picture on WhatsApp (desktop) Things are a little different if you’re using WhatsApp web or the desktop app. Launch WhatsApp Web. Click on your profile icon, in the top-left corner. Click on the profile photo again. Select Take photo or Upload photo. Shoot or select the image. Make your changes and hit the checkmark button.

How to add a profile picture to a WhatsApp group (Android and iOS) WhatsApp groups are always fun, so picking the right image for it is crucial. Here’s how to set it. Launch WhatsApp. Find the WhatsApp group. Tap on the photo icon, or where the photo icon would be, if there isn’t one yet. Tap on the image again. On Android, tap on the pencil icon. On iPhone, hit the Edit option. You can now opt to take a picture, use an emoji/sticker, or select an image in your gallery. These are labeled differently on Android and iOS, but they are self-explanatory. Pick your image, edit it, and hit Done (or Choose, on iOS).

How to add a profile picture to a WhatsApp group (desktop) The process of adding a profile picture to a WhatsApp group on the desktop is very similar. Launch WhatsApp Web. Find the WhatsApp group and open it. On the group chat’s top-left corner, tap on the photo icon, or where the photo icon would be, if there isn’t one yet. Tap on the image again. Select Take photo or Upload photo. Shoot or select the image. Make your changes and hit the checkmark button.

FAQs

Can you see a profile picture if you're blocked on WhatsApp? No. If someone has blocked you on WhatsApp, you will no longer be able to see their picture. And if you block them, they won’t see your picture anymore, either.

Can I hide a WhatsApp profile picture from specific contacts? No. You can either set your privacy settings to show your profile picture to all contacts or nobody at all. There’s no “middle ground” option. The only effective way to accomplish this is to block that person.

