Does Facebook notify when you screenshot?

Screenshotting is a quick way to capture a moment on social media. However, the function has made it so that nothing posted is ever permanent. Even with services like Snapchat that are temporary by design, there are ways to save content forever. Therefore, alerts are a privacy measure when someone takes a screenshot. Does Facebook follow suit and notify you when a screenshot is taken?

THE SHORT ANSWER No, Facebook does not notify you when someone takes a screenshot of your post. However, Messenger chats will notify users if someone screenshots a disappearing message. Meta's other apps, such as Instagram, do not inform others when you screenshot either.

Does Facebook notify you when you screenshot? As it concerns good old-fashioned Facebook, no, the social media site does not notify users if someone takes a screenshot of content on their profile, including posts or images. So, it’s best not to share anything you might regret later. However, you can remove or hide posts from your profile at any time without deleting your account.

As for Facebook Messenger, a recent update to end-to-end encrypted chats does provide notifications when it detects someone screenshotting a disappearing message. These messages will automatically disappear within 12 hours of being sent, and as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “You get a notification if someone screenshots a disappearing message.”

Meta already had a vanishing feature, removing messages after a set timer. However, it is still possible for someone to forward, copy, or screenshot the message before it disappears. The new alert will help correct this by informing users how and when their content is captured. The feature is available only on Android, iPhone, and iPad devices.

Of course, remember that Facebook collects all your data, even when they say they don’t. Unfortunately, there’s no notification when the tech giant saves a record of everything you share, like, or post on its platform.

FAQs

Can you tell if someone takes a screenshot on Facebook? Not on Facebook, but you will be notified if someone takes a screenshot of a disappearing message on Facebook Messenger.

How do I activate Facebook screenshot protection? Unfortunately, you cannot control whether someone else can take a screenshot of your Facebook profile or posts with their device. You can, however, adjust your privacy settings for who can view your profile.

Is it illegal to take a screenshot of a picture on Facebook? No, it is not illegal to take a screenshot of a picture on Facebook. However, asking the person first if you plan on sharing images from their profile is polite.

Can you see who screenshots your story on Facebook? No, Facebook does not notify you if someone screenshots your story. Therefore, it’s best to post things to your story that you feel comfortable sharing publicly.

Why can't I take a screenshot on Facebook? Sometimes apps like Facebook will prevent you from taking screenshots of copywritten material. Alternatively, the storage on your device might be full. If Facebook isn’t working correctly, see our guide on common problems and how to fix them.

