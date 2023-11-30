What's new in AI this week? Amazon releases new ChatBot, Open AI drama winds down ... for now

Welcome to the third edition of What’s New in AI, our weekly update where we bring you all the latest AI news, tools, and tips to help you excel in this new AI-driven future.

What’s new in AI? This week’s spotlight on AI tools and apps While we try to focus this segment on apps that are widely available, that’s not always the case. Sometimes this segment will instead focus on cool new tools that just have a lot of future potential, even if they are quite niche. This week will lean heavily into the latter, as several of these week’s spotlights are for tools that are niche projects that aren’t easily available just yet.

Solve Intelligence AI Patent Writing Tool Platform: Web

Solve Intelligence

Solve Intelligence is a tool specifically crafted to assist attorneys in drafting patents, simplifying and streamlining the often labor-intensive process. While the tool is not openly accessible to everyone, interested parties can request a demo of the technology for their business if they find it beneficial.

Gen-2 Motion Brush Platform: Web

The Gen-2 Motion Brush is a recent addition to Runway’s Gen-2 Suite. This tool enables users to create brief videos from a single image, including images generated by other AI tools. While there is a free trial available for experimentation with the tool and the entire suite, a subscription plan is required for full access and utilization.

AWS new tools Platform: Web

While we’ll consider this a single entry, it’s worth noting that Amazon’s Re:Invent showcase unveiled multiple new AWS serverless tools for its latest AWS preview. Notable mentions include the Amazon Aurora Limitless Database, Amazon ElastiCache, and Amazon Redshift. These tools serve various functions, such as predicting workloads for employers and optimizing resources.

GE HealthCare MyBreastAI Platform: Win/MacOS

The latest AI suite from GE HealthCare is designed to make a radiologist’s job easier, processing huge amounts of data to detect breast cancer and other issues sooner. MyBreastAI incorporates three AI applications to enhance efficiency: ProFound AI for DBT, 3D Mammography, and PowerLook Density. For a detailed overview of each tool’s specific functionalities, you can explore further by clicking the button below. While this toolset may not be directly applicable to mainstream AI users, it represents a significant breakthrough and underscores the innovative tools and use cases that AI is advancing.

Cheerful Platform: iOS

This app aims to simplify the gift-giving process by employing AI to generate lists tailored to a person’s specific interests and needs. Additionally, it provides immediate purchase options through Amazon link integration. Similar to many AI apps out there, Cheerful doesn’t perform tasks beyond what you could achieve manually using tools like ChatGPT or Bard . You could input prompts, obtain a list, and proceed to buy items directly from Amazon or any other preferred retailer. Nonetheless, it serves as a convenient time-saving tool, especially during the holiday season.

How-to & tips: Spotlight Looking to learn more about AI, how to make better use of AI tools, or how to protect your privacy from AI? Each week we share a different how-to guide or tip we feel is worth sharing.

Don’t use the ChatGPT app on your phone yet? You should!

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

It’s hard to believe that ChatGPT is now a year old. In that time it has made more than $30 million in revenue and has had more than 110 million mobile installs. If you subscribe to this newsletter you are very likely already rocking the app, but I know plenty who have avoided it — myself included.

I had previously tried the ChatGPT early on and found it was easier to just use the web portal and place a Chrome web app for it onto my Android desktop. With the recent update that finally adds voice support for free users, the official app has finally become a must-have item. Although it can’t do everything Google Assistant can, I’ve found that its responses and voice sound so much more natural that I have fallen in love.

Don’t already have it? You can grab the official ChatGPT app from either Google Play or the Apple App Store, depending on your phone’s platform.

