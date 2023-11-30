Kris Carlon / Android Authority

At one point or another in the evolution of your business, you’ll have to admit it and hire a graphic designer — past a certain scale, there’s simply too much that needs branding, or at the very least you’ll want to put a human touch on it. But if you’re just getting started with an organization or your demands aren’t that stringent, generative AI may be exactly what you need for logo work.

The best AI logo generators AI logo generators tend to be divided into two types: those that do most of the work for you, and those that require some editing effort, even if it’s nothing as demanding as a suite like Adobe Illustrator. Whichever route you go, be sure the end results are something you own the copyright for, even if you have to pay for the privilege. Hatchful

Hatchful is completely free, and for obvious reasons — it belongs to Shopify, which is really hoping you’ll succeed and turn to them for an e-commerce platform. On its own though Hatchful offers hundreds of logo templates, each of which can be customized in terms of colors, fonts, and layout, as you’d expect.

Once you’ve specified a business type and a visual style, you’re off to the races — the tool generates images for websites, social media, product packaging, and print materials, including merchandise like clothing. There’s not much in the way of downsides here, certainly not for a free product. Even if you think other tools might provide more customization and/or better results, it’s worth experimenting with Hatchful first.

While Looka’s features are similar to something like Hatchful, you can additionally choose symbols you like during the generation process, which helps if you want to borrow a cue from Portlandia and put a bird on it (literally or figuratively). You can also specify spacing and sizing, and get real-time preview mockups for items like t-shirts and business cards. As you scroll through generated logos, more variations are spawned based on your settings.

The tradeoff for this extra power is a pricetag. While you can use the tool for free, you if like your results, you’ll have to pay for the content in high-quality usable form. That covers websites, social media, clothing, and print materials.

DesignEvo promises over 10,000 templates, over 100 fonts, and “millions” of vector icons, as well as the ability to choose either gradient or solid colors for schemes. That and some manual design tools can potentially make it pretty powerful, despite looking simple on the surface. Templates are organized into broad categories such as “Abstract,” “Food and Drink,” and “Nature and Environment.”

As with Looka, you’ll have to pay to get high-quality end results. The good news is that you’ll get your materials in SVG and PDF format, along with all the font files used. DesignEvo’s logos are built for websites, apps, social media, and print materials.

Like DesignEvo, one of the attractions of Wix’s product is a set of manual design tools to refine elements like colors, fonts, and icons. You can even upload your own assets, so if you’ve already done some of the groundwork, this may be the tool to try. Before you get started, the tool quizzes you about your name and slogan, as well as the look and feel you’re aiming for with your brand.

Wix Logo Maker is marketed as free, and the resulting content is delivered in SVG format for further editing. The goal here is to nudge you towards Wix’s paid website creation and hosting products.

If Hatchful and Wix Logo Maker are meant to nudge you towards a paid product, there’s really no pretense at all with Tailor Brands — its logo tool is normally part of a much larger suite aimed at launching and running a business. It does however have hundreds of icons, fonts, and layouts to choose from, and you’ll be quizzed pretty thoroughly before logo generation begins, including design preferences like whether your logo should be icon-, name-, or initial-based.

You’ll get PNG and JPG versions of your logo using white or transparent backgrounds, but honestly, the main reason to go with Tailor Brands is if you need its other services — that can make it a one-stop shop.

