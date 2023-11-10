What is "Lock Sound" on my iPhone and how to turn it off?

Have you ever come across a “Lock Sound” option while browsing through the settings? We know it can be hard to understand what every single setting does, so today, we’re here to tell you all about what is Lock Sound on iPhone devices.

Editor’s note: We used an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.2 to formulate these steps. Some menus may be slightly different depending on your iPhone model and its software version.

What is “Lock Sound” on my iPhone?

As mentioned in the quick answer above, the Lock Sound on iPhone devices is the noise your iPhone makes when you turn off the screen. It will sound off after you press the side button, also known as the power button.

The Lock Sound is meant to provide auditory feedback to let you know the phone screen has been powered off. It’s a helpful feature if you often turn off your device without looking at it. It has become a very distinctive sound, too. It reminds me of a shorter, cleaner version of a camera shutter sound. Kind of like a click. If you’ve ever been around iPhones, you’ve surely heard it.

Can you change the iPhone Lock Sound? Are you wondering if you can get creative with the iPhone Lock Sound? Sadly, this is not an option Apple is offering at the moment. If you’re not a fan of it, the next best option is to turn it off, which is possible.

How to turn off the iPhone Lock Sound Are you ready to make the Lock Sound go away? Here’s how to turn it off. Launch the Settings app. Go into the Sounds & Haptics option. Scroll down to System Sounds & Haptics. Toggle off Lock Sound.

Additionally, the Lock Sound will not play if your phone is in Silent Mode. On most iPhones, this can be done by flipping the Ring/Silent switch so that it shows orange.

If you have an iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max, these have an Action button. You can customize it to toggle the Ring/Silent modes, or you can just go to Settings > Sounds & Haptics > Silent mode.

FAQs

Can I change the volume of the Lock Sound on an iPhone? The iPhone Lock Sound will adhere to your system volume. If you want to control how loud it is, just lower or increase the system volume. You can go to Settings > Sounds & Haptics, and use the slider right under Ringtone And Alerts. You can also toggle on Change with Buttons if you want to control the system volume with the physical volume buttons.

Can I use my own notification sounds for the Lock Sound? No. iOS doesn’t allow you to customize the Lock Sound. Your only customization options are to turn it on or off. It is actually possible to change your Lock Sound if you have a jailbroken iPhone, though. We don’t recommend you do this unless you really know what you’re doing, though. It requires tinkering a bit too much with your device and its software, and can void your warranty or damage your device. Not to mention, it opens your iPhone up to vulnerabilities. Jailbreaking an iPhone is similar to rooting an Android device.

