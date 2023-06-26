What is Google Duplex and how do you use it?

Google Duplex is an unusual AI technology active in the (most) of the US, as well as a select group of countries around the world. At first it was narrowly focused on restaurant reservations, but its use has since expanded to other tasks, including general appointments and restaurant wait times.

In this article we’ll explain Google Duplex in detail, telling you where it’s live and which devices it supports. Finally, we’ll tell you how to use Duplex to book an appointment. Note that Google doesn’t really use the name “Duplex” anymore — typically it just refers to “phone calls from Google Assistant.”

What is Google Duplex?

Google Duplex was first announced by CEO Sundar Pichai during the May 2018 Google I/O developers conference. He showed how the service used an AI-driven voice to make phone appointments without any interaction from the user. Not only was the AI able to understand someone on the other end of the line, but it was also able to respond with correct answers to questions, and insert “ums” and pause breaks to make itself sound like a real human.

Google later released a video demonstrating how users could tell Google Assistant to set up a restaurant reservation. In the clip, after a call is placed, Assistant sends a notification letting the user know that a reservation is booked.

In November 2018 the company announced that Google Duplex was rolling out to a select number of public users in a few US cities. Changes were made to address controversies however, namely forcing Assistant to identify itself, as well as inform call recipients that they’re being recorded. Businesses can opt out of Duplex entirely.

Beginning in 2019 Google introduced a variety of Duplex features to the web, expanding its overall functionality. That web tech was discontinued at the end of 2022, but the voice component remains a unique feature of Assistant versus rivals like Amazon Alexa and Apple’s Siri.

Where can you use Duplex? As of mid-2023, Google Duplex works in 49 US states, according to Google’s support site. The only exceptions to US coverage are the territories and Louisiana.

Outside the US, supported countries currently include:

Argentina

Australia

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Colombia

France

Germany India

Japan

Mexico

New Zealand

Peru

Spain

United Kingdom

Venezuela

Appointment bookings and restaurant wait times are only supported in the US. Other features may vary from region to region.

Which devices support Google Duplex?

What can you do with Google Duplex? At the moment, Duplex features include things like restaurant reservations and wait times, setting up haircuts, holding in a phone queue, or checking store stock for an in-demand item. In the future the service could do a lot more, since Google is only really limited by the power of its AI.

A minor feature is the ability to check business hours, but since regular times are often listed in Google Search or Maps results, the option is mostly handy during holidays or emergencies.

We’ll once again mention that appointment bookings and restaurant wait times only work in the US so far, and access to other features may vary from region to region.

How to use Duplex to book an appointment Assuming you’re in the US (excluding the territories and Louisiana), you probably have all you need to start. Here’s what to do: On your phone or smart display, activate Google Assistant. iPhone owners will have to open the appropriate app.

Ask Assistant for a relevant appointment, such as a haircut or restaurant reservation. In the case of restaurants, you might say something like “Book a table at Fuijyama” or “Make me a reservation at Dorsia.”

If you haven’t named a particular business, Assistant may give you a list of options, though not all of them will support Duplex. It may take a few tries to find one that does, so be prepared to call again another day.

With a participating business selected, Assistant should ask you what date and time you’d like, and (as relevant) your party size and/or the service you want. It may also ask you for an alternative time in case your first isn’t available.

Confirm that you want to make the call. Duplex’s AI should do all the rest. After it finishes, Assistant will inform you that your appointment is set up. If Duplex can’t reach the business, Assistant will let you know that, too.

If for some reason you have to cancel, you can say “my reservations” to Assistant, select your booking, then find the Cancel option. You can also manage things via the Reserve with Google website.

Hold For Me

Google

Powered by Duplex, Hold For Me can keep your place in a phone queue while you go about your day. When someone finally speaks, the feature will let you know that it’s time to talk again with an onscreen message and a Return to call button.

Hold For Me is currently only available in English, and only for the US, Australia, and Canada. You’ll also need an Android phone, beginning with the Pixel 3 or later. You may have to enable the feature in Phone settings (Phone > More > Settings > Hold For Me) for it to appear as an option, and you’ll need to take your phone out of silent or vibrate mode. Music and other audio won’t play while Hold For Me is active.

Be aware that Hold For Me can potentially miss when a representative comes on the line. If a call is mission-critical, you may want to stick it out.

The limitations of Google Duplex

Perhaps the biggest limitation is that there’s no telling which businesses support Duplex until you try calling them. The AI’s functions are continually evolving, and even when a business type is supported, companies can always choose to opt out. When you go to book an appointment, assume you’ll end up talking to a human.

You also can’t hear the recordings of calls Duplex makes on your behalf, nor can you get a written transcript. There’s no word if Google will let people get that information in the future. Read more: Siri vs Alexa vs Google Assistant vs Bixby

