Snapchat remains a great place to interact with friends online, and Snapchat Plus opens up a few more enhancements. One of these is an interesting way to rank and visualize friends’ interactions. But what do the planets mean on Snapchat? Here’s everything you need to know about your friendship solar system.

QUICK ANSWER Snapchat Plus subscribers gain a unique way of visualizing the ranking of their friends on the platform. Called Friend Solar Systems, each of your eight closest friends will be assigned a planet in your solar system, representing how close you are to them. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS What do the planets mean on Snapchat?

How to see your friends' solar systems

What do the planets mean on Snapchat?

Snapchat has many symbols that indicate specific things, but have you ever encountered Snapchat planets? If you head to someone’s Friendship Profile, you may see a “Best Friends” or “Friends” badge. This essentially means that person is one of your eight closest friends. This feature is known as Friend Solar Systems.

If you tap on the badge, you’ll get more information in astronomical form. With you as the Sun, each of your eight closest friends will represent one of the planets relative to how often you and they interact on Snapchat. Going by the distance from the Sun of the planets in our solar system, the friend who represents Mercury is your best friend, and the friend who represents Neptune is your eighth best friend.

For reference, here’s how to differentiate each of the Snapchat planets in your solar system:

Snapchat Planet Description

Snapchat Planet Mercury

Description The closest planet to the Sun, Mercury represents your closest friend on Snapchat. The badge features five red hearts.



Snapchat Planet Venus

Description Venus represents your second closest friend. It also features five hearts, but in shades of pink, yellow, and blue.



Snapchat Planet Earth

Description Earth represents your third closest friend. It's easily distinguishable from the other planets thanks to the moon in the background and the visible continents on the globe.



Snapchat Planet Mars

Description The deep red planet represents your fourth closest friend.



Snapchat Planet Jupiter

Description Jupiter represents your fifth closest friend. Its Great Red Spot and marbling is the easiest way to tell it apart.



Snapchat Planet Saturn

Description The planet with the largest graphical ring system is Saturn, representing your sixth closest friend on Snapchat.



Snapchat Planet Uranus

Description The seventh most distant planet from the sun represents your seventh closest friend. It's easily distinguishable by its green spirals.



Snapchat Planet Neptune

Description The most distant planet from the Sun represents your eighth closest friend. It's one of the easiest planets to recognize thanks to its deep blue color.



There’s a slight difference between the Best Friends and Friends badges: The Best Friends badge indicates that you feature in your friend’s solar system, and them in yours.

The Friends badge indicates that you feature on your friend’s solar system, but they do not in yours.

How to see your friends’ solar systems You cannot view other users’ solar systems, as they’re private and particular to those people. However, you can determine if you’re one of the planets in your friends’ solar systems by checking for the Best Friends or Friends badge on your Friendship Profile page.

FAQs

How do I get a Snapchat Plus free trial? To get a Snapchat Plus free trial, tap the Snapchat Plus banner, then select a subscription. This will begin a seven-day free trial.

Can you cancel your Snapchat Plus free trial at any time? You can cancel your Snapchat Plus free trial by heading over to your subscriptions list in Google Play and clicking Cancel subscription.

