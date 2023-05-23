When browsing Snapchat , you may notice all sorts of emojis next to your friends, in messages, or stories. What do these symbols mean? To help you decipher these hieroglyphics, here’s a guide to Snapchat symbols and what they mean.

What do friend emojis mean on Snapchat?

When scrolling through your friends on Snapchat, you may notice they have emojis next to their entries. Here’s what each of them means:

⭐ Gold star: Someone replayed this person’s snaps within the past 24 hours.

💛 Yellow heart: You're #1 best friends with this person. That means you share the most snaps with each other.

♥️ Red heart: You've been #1 best friends with this person for two weeks.

💕 Pink hearts: You've been #1 best friends with this person for two months.

👶 Baby: You just became friends with this person.

😎 Face with sunglasses: One of your best friends is one of this person's best friends. That means you send a lot of snaps to someone they also send lots of snaps to.

😏 Smirking face: You're one of this person's best friends, but they aren't a best friend of yours. That means you don't snap them often, but they snap you a lot.

😊 Smiling face: They're a best friend of yours, but not a #1 best friend. That means you snap them a lot, but not the most.

😬 Grimacing face: Your #1 best friend is also their #1 best friend. That means you send the most snaps to the same person they send the most snaps to.

🔥 Fire: You're on a Snapstreak, meaning you have snapped this person every day, and they have snapped you back.

💯 Hundred: You're on a 100-day Snapstreak. This appears next to the fire emoji after you've been on a streak for 100 days in a row.

⏳ Hourglass: Your Snapstreak will end unless you send another snap to keep it going.

🎂 Birthday Cake: This friend's birthday is today. This will only appear if you enable "Birthday Party" in Snapchat's settings.

Speaking of birthdays, you may see that some friends have their astrological sign next to their entry if they have entered their birthday in Snapchat. These will appear along with the birthday cake emoji, and here are the dates they correspond with: